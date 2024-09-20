This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Thom Bettridge is now editor in chief at i-D.

2. Jason Bolden is now style editor at large at CULTURED.

3. Ahmad Ali Swaid is now editor in chief at Dazed Middle East & North Africa. Omaima Salem is now fashion director at the company. Chndy is now creative director at the company. Sarra Alayyan is now deputy editor at the company. Fady Nageeb is now content director at the company.

4. Cortne Bonilla is now senior shopping writer at Vogue.

5. Dan Fitzgerald is now executive director at Dazed Media.

6. Charlotte Buchanan LaSala is now senior director in the fashion division at JBC.

7. Nikolina Zulj is now account supervisor at Alison Brod Marketing & Communications.

8. Faith Welker is now junior account executive at Fisher Public Relations.

9. John Donahue and Nike have parted ways. He was previously CEO at the company.

10. Caroline Rush and the British Fashion Council have parted ways.

11. Monica Efman and Lion VIP Relations have parted ways.

Plus!

12. Factory PR is now representing DS Laboratories.

13. Battalion PR is now representing Yeprem.

14. Van Etten is now representing Vintage Grace.

15. Michele Marie PR is now representing Ravella.

16. House Of is now representing Bangla Begum.

17. En Haus Communications is now representing Frank & Oak and Spiritual Gangster.

18. TMpr is now representing Adorn Pill.

19. Magrino Public Relations is now representing Brunch With Babs and America’s Test Kitchen.

