As high summer kicks into full gear, social calendars are quickly filling up, and that means summer entertaining aplenty. If you’re planning your own soirée, whether a garden party à la Louis Vuitton’s recent Heathers-inspired cocktail, a backyard BBQ or a poolside dinner party, The Daily Front Row has you covered.

To inspire and add that extra dose of chic to your gatherings, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite party planners, tastemakers, chefs and interior designers and asked them to divulge their most trusted hosting tips to ensure a stylish and unforgettable evening while also keeping things fresh. (Never underestimate the power of classics, like strawberry shortcake and warm chocolate chip cookies!)

WHO: Mark D. Sikes, Founder of Mark D. Sikes Interiors

WHAT: For summer table settings, you can’t go wrong with a classic cobalt blue and white check tablecloth. I’d top mine with potted plants and bowls filled with oranges. For food, nothing says summer to me like fried chicken, corn on the cob, and a tomato and cucumber salad. For dessert I’d serve the classics: chocolate chip cookies and strawberry shortcake. Arnold Palmers and vodka lemonades would be poured a plenty! Everything would be served buffet style on wicker trays.

WHO: James Hirschfeld, Co-Founder & CEO of Paperless Post

WHAT: If you’re hosting an outdoor dinner party at your home, consider moving your table to a different part of your property from where it’s usually positioned. If it’s usually on the porch, try moving it under a big tree or into the middle of a field or by the pool. It’s fun to see your property from different angles, and a simple change in perspective can make an otherwise normal dinner party feel new and exciting.

WHO: Veronica de Piante, Creative Director & Founder of Veronica de Piante

WHAT: Having grown up in a warm climate, my parents often entertained outdoors. Flowers are an absolute must. I am obsessed with flowers, simple flowers. There is nothing better than the smell of jasmine on a warm night. Field flowers in colorful vases, nothing too curated. An unexpected touch on the table. A colorful tablecloth or crisp white linen. If I could, I would cover every surface with candles and have no artificial light whatsoever. The company has to be relaxed, authentic, fun, or I’d rather curl up on the sofa and read a good book.

WHO: Malcom Carfrae, Founder of Carfrae Consulting

WHAT: For me, a successful summer dinner is about nailing three things – great hosts that everyone wants to see, a location everyone wants to go to (a chic private home or the first look at a hot new restaurant, for example) and a thoughtful curation of people who are fun, interesting and a bit unexpected. It’s always a good sign when people are pleasantly surprised at who else has been invited and linger over dinner rather than rushing out at the earliest chance they have! Finally, amping the music up at the right time after dinner to keep the energy going.

WHO: Romilly Newman, Chef & Food Stylist

WHAT: When entertaining during the summer, I go family style all the way. To avoid having to worry about food temperatures, or individual platings, I mound sides, vegetables, and mains high in large serving bowls and let guests serve themselves. It’s fun, and adds to the overall summer entertaining atmosphere.

WHO: Marc Karimzadeh, Editorial & Communications Director of the CFDA

WHAT: There is so much delicious food in the Hamptons. Since we met in 2007, my husband Whitney [Robinson] and I have lived in Southampton, East Hampton, and for the last few years, we’ve been renting a wonderful house in Sag Harbor, where there are so many great culinary destinations. I’m originally from Germany and like to serve our guests simple prepared fish, which I get from our friends at Schiavoni’s Market. The local sea bass comes fresh from Montauk every day. Provisions has the best organic produce (Whitney is also addicted to their bran muffins). Cavaniola’s is a cheese—and wine—lovers dream. Ask for the melty Gorgonzola and the Cremant de Bourgnone sparkling wine, which is a great lunch alternative to traditional champagne (it’s also wallet friendly, which is helpful when you’re drinking a few bottles. I am German after all. ) I’d like to say I learned to bake from my mother, who makes a mean Apfelkuchen, but alas, I’m hopeless in that area. So we go to Carissa’s the Bakery for the most beautiful—and delicious— sweets. For our anniversary this year (July 4th!), we opted for the meringue chocolate flourless cake, which is decorated with the most beautiful fresh flowers.

WHO: Brooke Kennan, Founder of Kinderbrook Home

WHAT: The recipe for a perfect summer evening starts with three things. First, the tablescape. From my first job working in events with David Monn, to now finally starting my own home accent line, Kinderbrook Home, I have learned the importance of the ambiance. A tablescape is the first ingredient to achieving your desired aesthetic. I like to start with one thing that I’m excited to use and build out from there. This can be vases you want as your centerpiece, some local flowers you picked up, or a tablecloth that you recently purchased.

Second, nothing is worse than harsh lighting. I prefer a room that’s on the verge of being too dark. Candles, candles, candles!! Lastly, it’s important to remember that the host sets the tone for the evening so always be relaxed. Even if there is chaos behind the scenes, don’t let your guests see it! Make everything seem effortless. Even if you’ve been non-stop running around all day, keeping a smile on your face helps your guests feel relaxed, welcome, and enjoy the night fully.

WHO: Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Founder & Creative Director of LoveShackFancy

WHAT: There’s nothing I love more than hosting in the Hamptons, from cocktail parties to dinner parties to dance parties; summer is the most inspiring time to get loved ones together. A few hosting secrets? If you can host outside and weather permits, definitely do. I love mixing and matching antique china, vintage stemware, prints, and motifs with vintage textiles, layered laces, and our bow-embroidered cocktail napkins. Plus, a table is never set without flowers, flowers, and flowers! My favorite is Secret Garden Roses. Add candelabras, bouquets, and cake stands at different heights to create dimension. And music and lighting are everything! Lastly, remember there’s beauty in the imperfection, once the party has started, don’t worry about it being perfect, just enjoy!

WHO: Erin Pollard, Founder of Underwater Weaving Studio

WHAT: The best gatherings take copious time and creative thought, and whether you’re the host or guest, there is an unspoken give and take of generosity taking place.

Begin by making things, and collecting the details over time. I think the most generous thing you can do as a host is create an experience that feels authentically you and that doesn’t happen with a last minute trip to the 7-11. For my husband and I that means growing and sharing food from our garden and setting the table with our hand-made baskets, bowls and ceramics. I love creating unique place settings using feathers, shells, driftwood herbs, rocks we’ve collected. But If you choose not to weave baskets all year for that one backyard bash, supporting local craftspeople, farmers, makers and bakers not only feels good, it allows for great conversation.

Another tip, which always seems painful when announced (but always leads to a great night) is to try one of those round robin conversation starters where everyone at the table has the chance to speak. Perhaps give everyone an individual hand-written question under their napkin. Guests will feel closer, memories will be made, and laughs will be had.

WHO: Katie Kime, Founder & CEO of Katie Kime

WHAT: Every gathering is an opportunity to create connection and meaning, and it lies in the details. If you can’t tell, I love pattern and color – so I always recommend a layered tablescape; think florals with juxtaposing patterns and colors in the form of linens to bring the table to life. No gathering is complete without music, and my go-to’s are always an acoustic band or a string quartet. For a seated dinner party, I always suggest seating cards or creating something special on each guests’ plate; small details like this make all the difference.