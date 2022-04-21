From Serums To Stains! These Are The Farfetch Beauty Buys We’re Snapping Up

Ready, set, glam! Luxury e-commerce giant Farfetch has made its foray into beauty, and its inaugural edit is officially ready to be shopped. After the company acquired beauty authority Violet Grey back in January, now it’s ready to give a fully-fledged offering that we cannot resist.

Revealed yesterday, the Farfetch beauty category is now showcasing 100+ brands, from makeup and skincare to hair and fragrance. As for cult-favorite names on the list? Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Aesop, Chanel, Off-White, Nécessaire, Votary, NuFace, and more. To celebrate the launch, we’ve curated a roundup of all the edit’s must-haves to keep you glam. Scroll for a peek at our shopping baskets.

Yves Saint Laurent, Rouge Pur Couture lipstick, $38

From feather lashes to nude brows, there was no shortage of buzzy beauty trends on the Fall 2022 runways. And while the lashes were big, and the brows bleached, only one trend was worthy enough to be found on every designer’s runway: a bold lip stain. Evidently, Farfetch editors kept catwalk crazes top of mind when enlisting products, and the Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture lipstick is a testament.

Released exclusively with Farfetch, Off-White has debuted four fragrances to celebrate the new inventory. Dubbed “Paperwork,” the fresh eau de parfum seasonally notes of zesty lemon, bergamot, tangerine and ginger—an ambrosial way to bring the pep back in your mid-season step in no time. To evoke a similar energy, the bottle comes decorated with a bright red handwheel, so it’ll do wonders just atop your bureau just as much as it will a part of your morning routine.

There seems to be an infinite list of reasons Barbara Sturm has grown to fame—among 10-step skincare maximalists and their simpler counterparts alike—and her hyaluronic serum (offered for dark and light skin tones) is definitely one of them. Tagged the most fundamental buy in the line, the serum enlists both low and high weight hyaluronic acid, leaving your skin uber hydrated from surface level down to the deepest of skin layers.

African Botanics, Marula Oil, $120

Beauty aficionados near and far can agree, befriending a little glass bottle of marula oil can do wonders—and African Botanics’ neroli-infused take is no exception. Made using enfleurage rituals and packed with vitamin-rich antioxidants and revitalizing properties, this product is a no-brainer when it comes to hydrating, treating hyperpigmentation, and balancing complexions—not to mention ensuring a glow. Unload a few drops to the face, neck, and chest areas, and thank us later.

Aesop, Rose Hair & Scalp Moisturizing Masque, $35

Because your hair deserves the love and affection of your daily skincare routine. The cruelty-free label knows better than most that there’s far more to beauty than just cosmetics, which is why it allocates all its TLC on formulating miracles for skin, hair, and body—and, evidently, romanticizing plain English words. Developed with rose petal, Vitamin E, and sweet almond oil, the Rose Hair & Scalp Moisturizing Masque is a ticket for a softer, smoother, and more lustrous mane.

Chantecaille, Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask, $195

Puffy morning eyes? Been there! Done it! Thanks to Chantecaille’s gilded eye mask, you can look like a million bucks even after a night of interrupted sleep. Designed and perfected for all skin types, the patches cite a seaweed-rich formula and rejuvenating properties. All you have to do? Just pop ’em on! Their depuffing, plumping, moisturizing properties will work magic as you brew your morning cup. Voila, you’re golden.

Charlotte Tilbury, Hollywood Flawless Filter, $44

A favorite on and off the red carpet, Charlotte Tilbury has racked up a buzzy cult Hollywood following. The reason? She knows the secret to a glowing complexion—and it’s not just the liters of lemon water they all swear by! It’s this, her multipurpose Hollywood Flawless Filter stick, which blurs, smooths, and blends as a dewy foundation, glowy highlight, or finishing touch-up. It’s no wonder the product is sold every two minutes worldwide. Get the Hollywood glow, darlings!

Omorovicza, Firming Body Oil, $79

A five-star honoree time and again, this Omorovicza offering is a liquid miracle for face and body. As the name suggests, the oil tightens, nourishes, and hydrates—but there’s far more to the little glass bottle than what meets the eye. The non-greasy, quick-absorbing formula enlists jojoba and other hero ingredients for around the clock action. A few drops later, you’re left glowing and smelling like you’ve spent the better half of your morning at the spa.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.