Amal and George Clooney and president of the Ford Foundation, Darren Walker, were on hosting duty last night for the second annual awards ceremony and seated dinner, The Albies. The event sees The Clooney Foundation for Justice honor and spotlight courageous defenders of justice and those who fight on behalf of human rights. Held at the New York Public Library, John Oliver was enlisted as Master of Ceremonies while presenters of various awards included Matt Damon, Julianna Margulies, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Jon Stewart. This year’s honorees included Congolese gynecologist and human rights advocate Denis Mukwege who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi for their fearless reporting on the tragic death of Mahsa Amini in police custody; Ukrainian rights group Truth Hounds; the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression; and Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Among those in attendance were Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Donatella Versace, Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Julianne Moore, Julianna Margulies, Gayle King, Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg, Kate Moss, Charlotte Tilbury, Bruce Bozzi and Bryan Lourd, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, Mary J. Blige, Jeremy Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, and many more. Alicia Keys and Andra Day also delivered emotive special performances during the evening, which was supported by Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Microsoft, and Versace.

The Business of Fashion publishes its annual BOF 500 list

Postpone your next meeting, you’ve got some reading to do. Today, the Business of Fashion released its hotly-anticipated index of the industry’s most influential and innovative thought leaders, image makers, and more. This year, 100 new names have been added across eight categories: Designers, Executives, Media, Retailers, Entrepreneurs, Creative Class, Models & Muses, and Catalysts. BoF adds that it’s the most far-reaching compilation of talent to date, with members representing 44 different nationalities based in 26 countries. Many of The Class of 2023 will be celebrated in person tomorrow, at The BoF 500 Gala in Paris. Get in deep, right here.

Inside the Roger Vivier Paris Fashion Week presentation

When it comes to Paris Fashion Week presentations, no one pulls out all the stops quite like Roger Vivier. The luxury footwear and accessories maison fêted its Spring Summer 2024 offering with an immersive museum-like experience titled, Les Éléments Vivier. Unfolding in a private hôtel particulier in the 8th district across four floors, creative director Gherardo Felloni imagined a theatrical installation in collaboration with Italian set designer Leila Maria Fteita, a veteran of La Scala in Milan. Felloni was in suitably well-heeled company for the collection reveal too. Notable guests in attendance included Cher, Laura Dern, Michelle Yeoh, Eve, Poppy Delevingne, Carla Bruni, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Emilia Jones, Olivia Palermo, and many more.

Sofia Coppola covers the latest issue of W

On the cusp of her Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla, hitting theaters in November, director Sofia Coppola stars in a fashion editorial for W’s Volume 5, The Originals Issue. Coppola talks to Lynn Hirschberg about , and why she relates to Elvis’ other half. “I was like an Army brat—always going to different schools in different towns,” she says of constantly upping sticks depending on where her father, Francis Ford Coppola, was shooting. “All that moving around has helped me: I’m good at being in new situations all the time. And it’s one of the reasons why I can relate to Priscilla. She actually was an Army brat.” Further indulging readers as to what it was like growing up in that environment, Coppola says: “My dad has a mania for creativity. He drilled a work ethic into us. He was tough about working hard. My mother was always filming or photographing everything on location. She loves contemporary art. My fashion sense started with my grandmother on my dad’s side, Italia. She liked some glitz! And jewelry! So I like a sequin. Even as a little kid, I was interested in what people were wearing. My dad bought all this late-’70s Saint Laurent for my mom in Paris, and she eventually gave those clothes to me. That’s my favorite period of Saint Laurent, and I find it endlessly inspirational.”

Coppola was photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer. Read the full feature here.

A listers flock to Blue Hill at Stone Barns for Kiss the Ground dinner and a preview of Common Ground

It’s always a treat to go to the two-Michelin starred Blue Hill at Stone Barns farm-to-table eatery in Tarrytown, not least when it’s also for a great cause. Last night, attendees celebrated the new thought-provoking documentary Common Ground, the followup to 2020’s award-winning Kiss the Ground. Directed by Sundance Award-winning documentarians Josh Tickell and Rebecca Tickell, Common Ground has already received the 2023 Human/Nature Award due to its highlighting of pervasive environmental, agricultural, social, and economic issues. Kiss the Ground is also the name of the non-profit organization founded in 2013 to promote more conversation and action around climate wellness. Co-founder Rylan Engelhart, CEO Evan Harrison, COO Karen Rodriguez, and board member Gally Mayer were in attendance at the event to welcome stars in learning more about their ongoing mission. Among those who joined were Mariska Hargitay, Liev Schreiber, Debra Messing, Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector, Rupert Friend and Aimee Mullins, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, Jennifer Esposito and Jesper Vesterstroem, Rob and Marisol Thomas, Piper Perabo and Stephen Kay, Dr, Mark Hyman, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

