Eleventy Arrives In Beverly Hills, Elton John Is The New Face Of Charotte Tilbury, Intel On The Latin American Fashion Awards, And More!

Elton John fronts new Charlotte Tilbury campaign

Holidays are coming! Charlotte Tilbury has revealed its joy-sparking campaign, fronted by none other than Elton John. The Step Into Beauty Magic imagery fittingly marks both the most flamboyant and fabulous time of year, as well as the brand’s role as the official founding beauty partner of Sir Elton John Aids Foundation’s The Rocket Fund. The series showcases Tilbury herself and the musician throwing the ‘most show-stopping holiday party ever’ with some major guests, including Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and singer Rina Sawayama. Alongside the fun campaign, there’s a whole assortment of giftable sets and stocking stuffers about to hit shelves from tomorrow, like new pocket-sized palettes, limited-edition kits, duos, and travel-sized trinkets. Treat yourselves, darlings, as CT would say.

Eleventy celebrates new Beverly Hills flagship with A list friends

Milanese luxury label Eleventy (a favorite of stars including Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, and Novak Djokovic, to name but a few) has officially arrived in 90210, with the unveiling of a stunning Beverly Hills boutique. Located in the heart of the exclusive retail district at 9546 Brighton Way, the new two-story flagship was spearheaded by Italian architecture studio Parisotto + Formenton Architetti, who leaned into a soothing, monochromatic effect with an abundance of light oak wood, plaster, Navona travertine, and brushed steel in the space, accentuated by custom-made sculptural furniture, natural materials, and tactile finishings. To cut the ribbon in proper fashion, a cocktail reception was hosted at the store, whereafter creative director Marco Baldassari and celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati brought together an intimate group of friends of the brand for a memorable dinner at the exclusive members club, San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Notable guests in attendance for the evening included James Marsden, Josh Schwartz, Floriana Lima, Ava Dash, Luca Apple, and Alessandra Codinha, among others. The Eleventy boutique is open now, housing the new Fall Winter collections for menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, shoes, accessories, home, travel, and fragrance.

Images: Courtesy

Oseree launches lingerie

If you’ve been in any hotspot beach club destinations as of late, chances are you’ve copped eyes on a shimmering lurex Oseree swimsuit or resortwear piece. Now, the popular label is diving into the lingerie category, with expectedly gorgeous details including rhinestone studs, feather trims, and mesh fabrications.Titled The Flirt, the collection is brimming with surely-sell out items like a shell corset, catsuits, plumage bodysuits and robes, and seductive slip dresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oséree (@osereeswimwear)

Latin American Fashion Awards announces star-studded lineup

J Balvin will receive the Latin Fashion Icon of the Year at the inaugural Latin American Fashion Awards. The honor will also see the Colombian-born singer perform during the half-time show at the event. The first-ever ceremony, dreamt up by industry veterans Constanza Etro and Silvia Argüello, will be hosted by actress and singer Leslie Grace at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheatre in the Dominican Republic on November 4. (The overall celebration will span November 2-5, with an opening night held at the historic private villa of Oscar de la Renta.) The Awards will celebrate leaders in 14 categories, which will be decided on by an international jury presided by designer Haider Ackermann, comprised of names including CFDA CEO, Steven Kolb; Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana president, Carlo Capasa; ELLE USA editor in chief, Nina Garcia; head of content of Vogue Mexico and Latin America, Karla Martinez de Salas; Anna Dello Russo; stylist and i-D global fashion editor, Carlos Nazario; Indya Moore; creative director and sustainability expert Kean Etro; Margherita Missoni, and many more. The Open Call for Latin American Talent resulted in over 1,500 applications from more than 23 countries and the hot list of rising stars selected by the jury include designers Raúl Lopez, Willy Chavarría, Johanna Ortiz, Stella Jean, Elena Velez, Daniela Villegas, Carla Fernández, Camila Coutinho, Marina Testino, Mar+Vin, Camila Falquez, and Hiandra Martinez, amongst others. Tickets to attend are available now.

