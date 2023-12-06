Coterie’s New VP, Dolce & Gabbana Team Up With Farfetch, Cindy Kimberly’s New Collab, Plus! Iconic SATC Looks Up For Auction…

Informa Markets Fashion appoints Purvi Kanji as new VP of COTERIE

There’s a new name to know at COTERIE. Informa Markets Fashion has announced that Purvi Kanji is the new vice president at the major trade show, where she’ll be tasked with attracting a mix of brands and retailers to join the community. Most recently, Kanji was the director of brand strategy at Place Showroom, focusing on brand building, sales, marketing, and operations, and in a media alert Informa noted that she has been a consistent presence at the COTERIE show for the past 11 years witnessing its evolution firsthand. Of the appointment, Kelly Helfman, president at Informa Markets Fashion, said: “Purvi’s extensive experience in the women’s contemporary market makes her the ideal leader to guide COTERIE and lend an incredible perspective to the business. Her background as a brand builder and connector brings a new, innovative approach that will continue to establish COTERIE as the future of fashion.”

In additional Informa news, the company has announced the debut of MAGIC Miami, which will take place January 8 and 9 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The show will seek to highlight local brands in the southeast market, and will combine regional retailers as well as national brands.

The original tutu and famed Jean Paul Gaultier for Dior ‘newsprint’ dress from SATC are up for grabs

TV fans won’t want to miss this one. Julien’s Auction is organizing the sale of two unforgettable items from Sex and the City’s original run. As part of the auction house’s “Unstoppable: Signature Styles of Iconic Women in Fashion” sale, the three-tiered skirt worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the opening credits (or, at least one copy of the infamous skirt, as there are said to be a few iterations thanks to the messy bus splash scene) has found itself under the hammer. Another instantly-recognizable look from the show is the newsprint slip dress designed by John Galliano for the seminal Dior Fall/Winter 2000 collection. Both items are expected to fetch between $8,000 to $12,000 in the online event, which is accepting bids until Thursday, January 11. The auction also features fashion owned and worn by Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Donna Summer, Joan Collins, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Elizabeth Taylor. Don’t delay in placing your bids right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julien’s Auctions (@juliens_auctions)

Dolce & Gabbana team up with Farfetch to give exclusive early access

Have your eye on something from Dolce & Gabbana’s Pre-Spring ’24 collection? No need to wait. The Italian luxury brand has teamed up with e-tailer Farfetch to offer exclusive early access to the ‘Flower Power’ collection from today through December 11 (ahead of its global release on December 12). With the femininity of the 1960s on the moodboard, the offering is filled with floating gowns and daywear dotted with wild flower prints, as well as party-ready pieces like cropped blazers, feather-trimmed minis, and embellished accessories, all modeled by actress and influencer Lily Chee. The brands will also come together during Art Basel Miami Beach this week to raise a glass to the partnership. Shop it like it’s hot here.

Internet It Girl Cindy Kimberly collaborates with M Jewelers

Cindy Kimberly—the Spanish social media sensation and muse who has amassed over 7 million followers on Instagram—has linked up with M Jewelers on a line that saw her oversee everything from initial sketching of the items to executing the creative direction for the resulting campaigns. The collection, available now, includes 11 pieces across necklaces and earrings, with a focus on stop-and-stare chokers with pearl, cross, and script detailing. The affordable range starts at $65 and is available now.

