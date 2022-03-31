Daily News: Hailey Bieber Debuts Eyewear Capsule, Joyann King’s Next Act, Charlotte Tilbury Taps Twiggy, Plus! How To Make Harris Reed Your Mentor

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Twiggy is front and center in Charlotte Tilbury’s new campaign

Launching today, Charlotte Tilbury’s routinely sold-out Pillow Talk Collection is welcoming some new products—with the help of British model and ’60s icon Twiggy; the beauty company’s newest ambassador. Also enjoying the fun are brand regulars Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn, who’ve joined Twiggy in showing off the collection’s latest: a multi-glow highlighter, eyeshadow palette, eyeshadow pencil, and a Twiggy’s “perfect” berry-brown mascara. (After all, she did make the Twiggy lash a thing in the sixties!) The Pillow Talk franchise is undoubtedly a phenomenon—with one product sold ever 10 seconds worldwide!—so the latest collection comes with a restock of the TikTok-famous liquid highlighter. The collection will be available for purchase today at Charlotte Tilbury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@charlottetilbury)

Hailey Bieber teams up with Vogue Eyewear for sunshine-ready capsule

Teased yesterday on her Instagram story, Hailey Bieber has joined Vogue Eyewear as its latest celebrity ambassador for a stylish offering of sunnies and specs. Touting eight styles, the range includes everything from thick, rectangular acetate frames to round metal ones—all stamped with a “Hailey Bieber X Vogue Eyewear” logo on the temple. To show it off, the duo took over a villa, where Bieber can be found poking fun at ceramic busts and posing in the shades and frames which she co-designed. With the supermodel at the helm of creative direction, the priority was to design easy, seamless styles that keep her personal aesthetic top of mind, and evidently, earthy tones, distinctive shapes, and a tasteful blend of pared-back frames were on the vision board. Retailing for $99, the collection is available today at Vogue Eyewear. Ah, the world through Mrs. Bieber’s lenses!

Harper’s Bazaar’s alum Joyann King reveals new brand with fellow industry vets

Next to hop on the shapewear train is former Harper’s Bazaar digital director Joyann King. King linked up with former Ralph Lauren buyer Chrissy McCurdy and Elle veteran Alia Yahia-Bosworth to conceptualize shapewear-swimwear label Stylest. The story began with McCurdy’s desire for all-in-one shapewear that could get wet while remaining supportive, stylish, and practical. Stylest’s mission is simple: to design pieces that will grow with you and your body, no matter the season of life. And they did just that—with an uber-chic selection of “Aqualingerie,” AKA quick-drying, sculpting pieces that can be worn individually or used to layer. The brand is debuting with a collection that includes scoop bras that double as bikini tops, as well as waterproof cardigans, bodysuits, wireless bras, one-shouldered one pieces, high-waisted bottoms, and easy-tie sarongs. Shop the collection on Stylest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyann King (@joyann_king)

Simon Miller and Melissa debut sustainable kicks

Brazilian footwear outfitter Melissa has joined luxury label Simon Miller for a smile-inducing collection of cool, colorful, and conscious clogs and slides. Easy on the eyes, the collection combines Melissa’s commitment to eco-conscious comfort and Simon Miller’s playful yet minimalist aesthetic. The result? Two of Simon Miller’s signature styles–the Bubble Clog and the Cloud Slide—reimagined with Melissa’s beloved jelly technology. The Bubble Clog can be found in green, blue, brown, white, and black, while the Cloud Slide is offered in floral, cow print, and in the Simon Miller monogram. With sustainability as a non-negotiable, each style boasts a vegan-certified label and was crafted with 100% recyclable PVC. Affordability was also kept top of mind, with price tags ranging from $129 for the slides and $219 for the clogs. Get a pair of your own at Melissa and Simon Miller, or in-store at Melissa’s NYC outpost.

Harris Reed and Klarna are on the hunt for the best in gender-fluid design

British-American fashion designer Harris Reed has partnered with retail payment service Klarna for a fun-filled design competition. Beginning today, the competition encourages young designers to try their hand at gender fluid fashion, creating looks that prioritize inclusivity and sustainability. Reed will serve as the contest’s primary judge and will award the winner with an intimate lunch, as well as firsthand tips and tricks for making it in the industry. Aspiring designers in the US and UK, especially those within the LGBTQIA+ communities, are encouraged to participate. “Inclusivity and sustainability will become central to the future of fashion. There is no better way to foster this eco-conscious, inclusive culture than to instill this in the next generation of aspiring fashion designers,” Reed said in a statement. The breakout designer has pioneered a career on the foundation of inclusivity, and has since garnered the attention of Lizzo, Harry Styles, Iman, and Emma Watson for their emphasis on nonbinary fashion. Further competition details, including instructions to enter, can be found here. Bonne chance!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.