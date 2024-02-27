Grabbing A Hot Minute In Milan With Brooks Nader

Blink and you’ll miss her! Brooks Nader is a gal on the go—with a travel schedule that truly mystifies us, seeing as she’s never not on a red carpet, sitting front row, or hanging out at the world’s best after parties at any given moment in time. The Daily fave brought us along for a day in the life as she prepped for the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan over the weekend. Get to know the magnetic model, right this way…

Is this your first time at Milan Fashion Week?

No, I came a few years ago and walked some shows when I first started modeling. I remember falling in love with the city—the vibrant energy combined with the atmosphere of Fashion Week is invigorating and so inspiring!

What have you been getting up to while in the city?

Sadly, I was quickly in and out on this trip—I was only here for two days! I attended the incredible Dolce & Gabbana show and their dinner, and squeezed in a few meetings, catchups with friends…and a little shopping, of course!

Any little black book recommendations for us?

The Dolce & Gabbana dinner was at the D&G Martini Bar, which was so fabulous! I will definitely be back for a cocktail on my next Milan adventure. I stayed at the Dorchester’s Hotel Principe Di Savoia and loved it…the service, the rooms, the

PASTA! Unfortunately, I didn’t get to explore too much more on this trip, but one of my all-time favorite restaurants in Milano is Langosteria. It is a must-try when you are in the city.

Tell us about your look you wore for the show?

I was honored to be dressed by Dolce & Gabbana for both the Fall Winter ’24 runway show and the afterparty. I worked with my incredible stylist, Margot Zamet, for both looks. We loved that we got to really be creative with two totally different vibes. For the show, which was during the day, we opted for this beautiful navy pinstripe suit. There’s just something about an oversized suiting ensemble with an exposed décolleté that exudes power and sexiness! For the dinner and afterparty look, we went full va va voom—Sophia Loren was kind of the inspiration. I decided on this sheer, slinky dress because it just oozes the type of Italian style and sensuality that is synonymous with Dolce & Gabbana. We accessorized both my show and afterparty looks by layering incredible vintage D&G jewelry pieces, which were all to die for!

What were some highlights from attending the show?

Dolce & Gabbana is such a legendary brand, so just the excitement and energy of being here to see one of their shows is unparalleled and really makes for a magical experience. It was inspiring to see Dolce & Gabbana debut yet another season of incredible pieces that have a distinct point of view and style. I really liked that elements of the classic tuxedo were woven throughout the new collection in such sexy, dynamic ways—I felt right on point in my suiting look! Also, watching the QUEEN, Naomi Campbell, close the show was amazing. She’s been one of my role models forever!

Tell us about your glam! Who did your hair and makeup?

The two different looks required two totally different glam moments. I worked with wonderful and talented Charlotte Tilbury artist, Sam Tsan, for both makeup looks. I absolutely love working with Charlotte Tilbury and her team of artists. I thought this dramatic, smokey eye with glowing mauve tones for my cheeks and lips perfectly complemented the strength of the power suit. Because the suit was oversized, Liam Curran and I decided on a sharp, slick bun to polish off the look.

For my evening look, Sam and I went with a lighter lip and cheek, in dainty pink shades, with a really strong cat eye eyeliner moment. Kieron Justin Fowles teased my hair into this amazing retro-inspired ’60s headband style, á la Brigitte Bardot in Contempt!

What are some beauty products you can’t live without?

That’s so hard to choose, but I narrowed it down to my top three. Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream, for sure, because it is the perfect moisturizer and primer. I never do my makeup without it! Dibs Beauty Glow Tour: I swear by this product, it gives you such a radiant glow and the tones in the contour and blush are stunning. And Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Setting Spray, which is the best final touch. It ensures that your makeup stays flawless from day to night. It’s a travel essential.

Speaking of! You always seem to be on a flight…what essentials do you travel with to feel your best?

I always travel with a candle and recommend everyone do the same! Especially if you travel a lot; it makes you feel a little more at home, no matter where in the world you are. For in-flight essentials, I always bring the Clarins Cryo Flash Mask and I love Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Hydrator Mist to use throughout the journey to keep my skin hydrated and fresh. Both are products that decrease any puffiness from flying and jet lag, and make you feel rejuvenated upon touchdown.

Where to next?!

I am excited to now be off to Paris Fashion Week! I am then traveling to Miami to work on a super exciting project that I can’t reveal just yet! After that, it will be back to New York for one day of R&R, before I’m off again for work. I am also

getting to work on some really exciting projects with my three younger sisters. Having them live in New York with me and getting to work together frequently is such a dream come true.

