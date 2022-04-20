Daily News: A$AP Arrested After Barbados Trip, Revolve Responds With Festival Apology, FarFetch’s Beauty Debut, Balenciaga’s Calendar Change, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

A$AP Rocky arrested, linked to 2019 shooting

Following a babymoon to Barbados with Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested and taken into custody upon landing at LAX this morning. The dad-to-be, who was already under investigation by police, was reportedly detained by LAPD and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team. The cause of arrest is the rapper’s link to a November 6 shooting, when he reportedly fired a handgun and struck an unidentified victim following an argument. The rapper’s baby with girlfriend Rihanna is due any day.

Rihanna, Beyoncé, Gabriela Hearst invest in cult-favorite label Destree

Parisian ready to wear and accessories label Destree already has a major following—and now, an impressive rolodex of investors to match. Following an all-female round of Series A funding, the label—founded in 2016 by Laetitia Lumbroso and Géraldine Guyot, a member of the LVMH Arnault family by marriage—amassed the likes of Jessica Alba, Beyoncé, Gisele Bündchen, Gabriela Hearst, Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, venture capitalist Amy Griffin, Glossier founder Emily Weiss, and businesswoman Carmen Busquets. The round was kickstarted by former Vogue China editor in chief, Angelica Cheung, who currently operates with Sequoia Capital China. “We first noticed Destree because of their distinctive collections, with designs that are artistic and recognizable,” Cheung said. The financing will allow the company to expand in terms of personnel, digital marketing, and its retail presence in Paris, New York, China, Japan, and more. Acclaimed for its offbeat modernity and inimitable artistry, the label takes a liking for asymmetric structure and instantly recognizable geometric accents. In talks of expansion, the label also plans to branch out its retail presence to a concept store at Paris’ Le Bon Marché in June. Peak the lookbook below.

Revolve addresses disgruntled festival crowd with apologetic statement

Following a flood of subtweets and influencer rants, Revolve has issued an apology for its shortcomings at its annual Revolve Festival last weekend. The La Quinta-based event—which hosted the likes of Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Timothée Chalamet, and more—received heaps of influencer backlash, with most complaining of transportation delays, being “stranded” in the desert without food or water, and an all-too-close resemblance to 2017’s fraudulent Fyre Festival. Reports even indicate that fights broke out and police were eventually roped into the situation. In the statement, the e-tailer giant claimed that limited transportation was a safety precaution, and that “restrooms, shade, water, medics, and security” were of access. “The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority,” the statement read. “We always strive to provide a great experience and we promise to do better.”

BREAKING @LAMag #Coachella Dispatch: Sources on the ground telling us there is apparently drama going down at Revolve Festival, that “sinks to level of Fryre Festival.” Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for HOURS, waiting for buses that aren’t… — Joseph Kapsch (@JosephKapsch) April 17, 2022

Designer Batsheva delves into furniture category

Batsheva’s founder and namesake designer Batsheva Hay loves vintage motifs so much that she decided to wrap her furniture in them—and then made it shoppable for your own living spaces. Merging the worlds of home and fashion, Hay has made a tasteful foray into the furniture category, and with a chic selection of upholstered vintage items. For the collection, Hay pulled inspiration from her success in fashion—i.e. creating pieces that you never want to take off—and brings customers pieces they never want to stop lounging on. Available online and in the label’s NYC outpost, the collection features items like a patchwork-stitched bench and channel-tufted nautilus chairs, all finished in fabrics from Hay’s collection. The designer has been in the home business for years, and her NYC living room—decked out in mis-matched Batsheva-esque prints and vintage upholstery—was her first passion project. If you’ve any interest in snatching one up for your own space, best be prompt! Items are already selling out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Batsheva (@batshevadress)

The wait is over! Farfetch officially launches its beauty category

The Farfetch beauty edit has finally arrived. Just months after its acquisition of beauty empire Violet Grey, the global luxury e-commerce site has released its inaugural beauty edit. Released today, the drop will include over 100 reputable brands—Chanel, Charlotte Tilbury, Barbara Sturm, La Mer, Vintner’s Daughter, among many others—as well as an exclusive debut of four Off-White fragrances to celebrate. Alongside the beauty launch will be the FARFETCH Beauty Global Collective, which will foster a community of experts, brand founders, and beauty visionaries (see below) making their mark on the industry, and a global platform where customers will be able to connect and engage in authentic conversations. Beauty aside, the retailer is also expanding its fashion enterprise, and has recently announced its $200 million stake in Neiman Marcus. Get your glam on, and shop alllll the brands here!

Balenciaga makes calendar change ahead of spring 2023 debut

As the world awaits another one of Demna’s theatrical runway masterpieces, the label has changed dates for its spring 2023 collection offering. The New York City staging will now take place on May 22, when the house is also scheduled to show in its usual Paris Fashion Week time slot. Originally penciled for May 21, the date was meant to avoid a double-booking—despite different coordinates of the shows. Other such details, including venue, have yet to be announced. If Demna’s previous demonstrations are any indication, the event is destined to be one to remember. Watch this space!

Melissa & Larroudé just released your new summer shoe

Nostalgia-tinged footwear and accessory authority Melissa and NYC-based Larroudé have teamed up for another shoe collaboration ready to take your summer wardrobe to the next level. Launching today, the collaboration delivered 10 styles—renditions of the Brazilian label’s Slingback Heel and Cali sandal—that flaunt bright colors and a joyful state of mind. Also center of the vision board was an emphasis on minimalism, with iterations of the heel style nodding to the buzzy ‘glass slipper’ PVC trend. Furthermore, the shoes also boast Melissa’s signature bubble gum scent! Though just launched in 2020 by former Barney’s fashion director Marina Larroudé, Larroudé has already seen massive success. Among its most recent collaborations, the brand joined forces with Oscar de la Renta for a spring-focused shoe capsule, chock full of floral motifs and painterly prints, and worked alongside Barbie. Search no longer for your summer shoe, and shop the collection here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.