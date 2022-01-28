Daily News: An ALT Tribute Ceremony Scheduled For May, Emma Roberts Opens Up About Motherhood, Farfetch Snaps Up Violet Grey, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Emma Roberts covers Tatler

Gracing the cover of Tatler’s March edition looking pretty in pink (hot pink feathered Fendi, that is!) is actress Emma Roberts. The New York-native who grew up under the Hollywood spotlight joined journalist Ellie Austin at her favorite Long Island bookshop to offer her reading recommendations and discuss her journey from starring in films as a teen to raising her son. Following an endometriosis diagnosis in her late twenties, Roberts feared motherhood wasn’t written in the stars. “I either would or would not be a parent. Whichever one it was, I wanted to be in radical acceptance of it,” she said. Miraculously, her son, Rhodes, was born in December 2020. “The way I was followed and treated when I was pregnant was disgusting,” she told Austin, later noting that years of rejection and Hollywood scrutiny gave her a “thick skin.” After years in front of the camera, bookworm Roberts launched her own company, Belletrist (or, ‘beautiful writer’ in French): an online book club that has developed into something of an underground production company. Now, Roberts’ only concerns are cozying up to a good book and teaching Rhodes to be the “utmost gentleman.” Shot by Victor Demarchelier in the foreground of a stately chateau in elegant Carolina Herrera, Gucci, Emilia Wickstead and Manolo Blahnik, accessorized with Chopard, Cartier and Tiffany & Co.—a nod to her obsession with all things royals. Read the cover story here.

Remembering André Leon Talley: service to be held in May

Amidst the chaos of Fashion Week this and Met Gala that, close friends of the late André Leon Talley have announced that services to honor his life and legacy will be penciled in for May. Expected to be held in Talley’s habitual New York church, The Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, the events will commence when fashion’s spring calendar quietens down—in hopes that many of Talley’s fashion connections will be able to be in attendance. As for Talley’s work, many of his archives are rumored to be given to the Savannah College of Art and Design—where Talley served on the Board of Trustees, spoke at commencement ceremonies, and taught masterclasses to students. A gallery sponsored by lifelong friend Diane von Furstenberg still exists there in his name.

Farfetch acquires Violet Gray ahead of its beauty launch

Announced today, luxury e-commerce giant Farfetch has snagged beauty world favorite Violet Grey for an undisclosed amount. As part of the transaction, Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey will be promoted to the position of global advisor of beauty for Farfetch, as well as chair of the beauty company. Farfetch chief customer officer Stephanie Phair noted that this acquisition marks an important step on the path to introducing beauty to the platform later this year. “It will enable us to offer our informed and engaged customers a curated selection of the industry’s most sought-after products, joining a world of beauty brands, from the iconic leading global brands, to smaller brands with a cult following,” Phair said. Entering its ninth year in business, Violet Grey was founded on the mission to guide customers through the beauty industry with expert recommendations and top-shelf inventories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLET GREY (@violetgrey)

Dates, new ownership and new brands announced for LA Fashion Week

LA Fashion Week is returning April 1 at the Petersen Automotive Museum, with a brand new owner. Just-launched tech and events company N4XT Experiences, which was founded by Fenty alum Ciarra Pardo, is reintroducing the event with a brand new roster of brands, sponsors, and programming. The change in ownership comes as the historically low-profile event tries to emulate the success of NYFW. “[LAFW] hasn’t been used to its best ability. There’s tons of potential and lots of great brands,” said Pardo, who’s ready to hit refresh with more entertainment, tech, and shopping elements. “Full respect to the CFDA, but creating more freedom by way of tech will be at the top of my personal list,” she added. A lineup has not yet been announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA FASHION WEEK (@lafw)

Condé Nast is involved in upcoming John Galliano documentary

Academy Award-winning Scottish director Kevin Macdonald recently confirmed that his most recent project is a documentary about British designer John Galliano. It’s now been revealed that Condé Nast will join Macdonald’s production company and have a hand in producing the doc. The project, which will delve into the life and career of the former Dior artistic director and current Maison Margiela creative director, is scheduled to debut in early 2023. Following racist and anti-Semitic comments which caused him to lose his Dior role in 2011, Galliano has remained a controversial figure in the industry—although one whose talent as a couturier is undeniable. The film has received financial backing from TF1 studio.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.