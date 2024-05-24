Marie Claire launches “Nice Talk” podcast with Nikki Ogunnaike

And we’re live in 5, 4, 3, 2…or at least, Marie Claire is! The magazine has just announced the launch of its new podcast “Nice Talk” with editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike, sponsored by eBay. The new series will feature free-spirited, open discussions with women leaders across entertainment, business, sports, and the arts, discussing their career rises, personal style, and more. As for the initial guest lineup? Paige DeSorbo, Bailey Bass, and Tefi Pessoa are the first guests you’ll hear when the series launches on May 30 on Apple Podcasts and all podcasting platforms.

“‘Well-behaved’ women have long been discouraged from speaking on subjects considered not ‘proper’ or ‘ladylike,'” said Ogunnaike. “At Marie Claire, we’re not shying away from having real conversations about the important, often emotionally-filled topics that impact so many aspects of our lives. With Nice Talk, we’re opening up a group chat that embraces diverse perspectives around the issues that matter most to women, and where all parties walk away feeling empowered.”

Off-White goes on a wellness “Retreat” for “BRB” sneaker launch

Off-White is going on retreat—a wellness “Retreat,” that is! The brand called on guests to embrace serenity and ease at the launch party for its new “BRB” sneaker at DCTV downtown. After arriving to a sage cleanse and hot towels, guests danced the night away to rave sets by DJ Honeybee, KITTYSAYWORD, Kesh, Las Flaquitas, and MikeQ. The night was complete with an outdoors-themed photo opp and cocktails, which were enjoyed by attendees including Madonna, Ib Kamari, Coi Leray, Pom Klementieff, Alexander Roth, David Banda, Shenseea, Cautious Clay, Paris Hilinski, Olivia Ponton, Ava Dash, Cjay Syre, and more. The brand’s “BRB” shoes, meanwhile, will be released in a limited-edition New York colorway on May 22, with a wider international release in September.

Louis Vuitton celebrates Antoni Gaudí in Cruise 2025 runway show

Louis Vuitton took a trip to Barcelona for its Cruise 2025 runway show. The French luxury label’s latest designs by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière paid tribute to the architect Antoni Gaudí, held within Park Güell. For the cruise season, Ghesquière crafted structured collared dresses, jackets, miniskirts, and leather separates in hues of taupe, beige, black, gray and dark blue. The occasion was complete with an A-list front row, including Saoirse Ronan, Jennifer Connelly, and Ana de Armas. You can discover the full show below on Vuitton’s YouTube channel.

