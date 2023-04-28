All The Supermodels Came Out For The Prince’s Trust Gala, Plus! A Schiaparelli Soirée At Bergdorfs…

The Prince’s Trust Global Gala took place at Casa Cipriani

The Brits are in town! Idris Elba, Edward Enninful, Sienna Miller, Charlotte Tilbury, Rita Ora, Kate Beckinsale, and so many more A listers headed to the swanky venue last night for The Prince’s Trust Global Gala, which raises funds for Prince’s Trust programs helping to create a better future for youths around the world. Presented by Liz Weikes, managing director at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, and chaired by Edward Enninful, the event featured speakers, including participants of the program and confidence-boosting beauty mogul Tilbury. In the more than 40 years that The Trust has been operational, it has helped several high-profile individuals start their careers including actors Idris Elba, who was in attendance on the evening with his wife Sabrina—he’s set to DJ the Gucci party tomorrow, btw—and actor David Oyelowo, hairdresser Charlotte Mensah, and musicians such as Stereophonics and Muse. Chart-topper and The Prince’s Trust ambassador Rita Ora took to the stage to perform a set, which included the first-ever performance of her new single, Praising You; a rework of Fatboy Slim’s seminal track. Also among those in the crowd were Irina Shayk, Iman, Stella Maxwell, Lori Harvey, Winnie Harlow, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, and many, many more…. Fashion royalty, one might say! 👑

Images: BFA/Getty

Bergdorf Goodman celebrated Daniel Roseberry and Schiaparelli with a cocktail bash

Daniel Roseberry was given a warm welcome last night at the Schiaparelli boutique on Bergdorf Goodman’s fourth floor, where the Paris-based Texan designer was greeted by clients, celebrities, and tastemakers. The cocktail moment sought to highlight the expanded boutique, originally opened as the US home for the label in 2021. At the space, for a limited time only, guests will witness a quintessential Schiaparelli surrealist activation to go with the ready to wear and accessories on display. The evening was co-hosted by Roseberry and Linda Fargo, senior vice president of the fashion office and director of women’s fashion and store presentation at Bergdorf Goodman. Guests in attendance included Anaa Saber, Anh Duong, Becky Akinyode, Bella Thorne, Blake Abbie, Dara Allen, Eva Chen, Ezra J. William, Ian Brandley, Marni Senofonte, Raya Martigny, Selah Marley, Yohana Lebasi, and Young Emperors, along with Bergdorf Goodman’s Yumi Shin, Melissa Xides, and Elle Strauss.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.