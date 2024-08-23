This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Hillary Super is now CEO at Victoria’s Secret.

2. Ally Hirschlag is now associate editorial director, beauty commerce for Dotdash Meredith.

3. Ayana Herndon is now commerce writer at 21Ninety.

4. Vanessa Maertens is now VIP services coordinator at SHADOW.

5. Tatiana Sitaro is now senior account executive at Dreamday.

6. Elena Odulak is now content and marketing lead at Ronny Kobo.

7. Edmund Billings is now strategist at Exposure.

8. Aina Konold is now CFO at PacSun.

9. Ana Colón and Fashionista have parted ways.

10. Moises Fenty and Time have parted ways.

11. Pete Well and The New York Times have parted ways.

Plus!

12. PR Consulting is now representing Emilia Wickstead.

13. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Futurewise.

14. Purple PR is now representing Camilla.

15. Slate PR is now representing ALLURE.

16. MP-IMC is now representing Blueme.

17. CMM is now representing Dossier.

18. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Belle Perle.

19. Autumn Communications is now representing Pacas.

20. Magrino Public Relations is now representing Skips Hospitality Group.

