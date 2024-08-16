Bonsoir! Emily in Paris and Chic wine brand Lillet transformed beloved French bistro Boucherie into a romantic scene straight out of Paris for their enchanting “Café de Lillet” pop-up event. The exclusive activation brought French elegance to the West Village, celebrating both the Netflix show’s fourth season and its collaborative launch of two Emily-themed Lillet bottle designs.

The event’s opening night kicked off with a chic VIP cocktail hour on the restaurant’s upper balcony. Attendees mingled and sipped bespoke Lillet cocktails, including the “Emily Lillet Royale Rose,” “Lillet Grand Rose Spritz,” and the classic “Lillet Spritz Classique.” Clinking glasses filled the atmosphere while attendees including Nicky Hilton, Nick Ross, and more snapped photos among romantic red and white Emily in Paris-themed decor.

As the evening progressed, Deanna First was on-site to sketch custom illustrations of each guest enjoying Lillet wine and cocktails. Attendees also made custom bracelets with Lillet charms themed to the event, followed by a seated dinner of classic French fare.

The night’s menu included escargot, French onion soup, and beef bourguignon, each dish carrying flavors straight from the heart of Paris. Desserts provided a sweet finish to the affair, including Paris-brest, cheesecake, tart au chocolats, and decadent crème brûlée. Attendees included Samantha Olson, Megan Uy, Amanda Le, Kerri Owen, Jewelie Anderson, Jasmine Heyman, Hannah Chubb, and Alyssa Bailey, among others.

For those eager to experience this slice of Paris in New York, Café de Lillet is now open to the public. Tickets can be booked in advance to ensure a spot at this limited-time event, which promises to be tres chic! Fans can also purchase the exclusive Lillet x Emily in Paris bottles, along with specially crafted cocktail recipes, as part of the “Lillet x Emily in Paris Cafe de Lillet Collection” at ReserveBar.com.

