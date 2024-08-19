DKNY’s Fall 2024 Campaign with Kaia Gerber Embraces NYC’s Creative Spirit

Bright lights, big city! Kaia Gerber is continuing her reign at DKNY, fronting the New York-based brand’s new campaign for the Fall 2024 season—with a love letter to the city itself.

Set against the backdrop of New York City’s streets and skyscrapers, Gerber poses in DKNY’s edgy new collection. The star overlooks balconies and even perches atop a yellow taxi for the images, photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Alastair McKimm.

In tribute to DKNY’s multi-generational style, the brand’s new pieces hail from its “DKNY est. 1989” collection, which celebrates its 35th anniversary. The label’s latest lineup includes red, yellow, and black coats, cropped puffers, miniskirts, and sweaters, all seen on Gerber for the new season ahead.

In addition to Gerber, the campaign also stars NYC itself. With settings taking place in the heart of the city that never sleeps, shots drew direct inspiration from New York’s hustling energy and endless creativity. The shoot also taps into Gerber’s own love for reading, with books seen in several shots and accompanied by quotes from New York-based volumes like F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, Patti Smith’s Just Kids, and Jay McInerney’s Bright Lights, Big City.

Gerber’s latest DKNY images follow her past roles as the label’s Spring 2024 and Heart of NY capsule collection campaign star. However, it also continues a family legacy. Her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford was a longtime muse to Donna Karan, and modeled the brand’s Spring 2024 collection this year alongside fellow supers Linda Evangelista, Karlie Kloss, Shalom Harlow, and more.

For those itching to get a start on curating your fall wardrobe, not to worry! The first drops from DKNY’s Fall 2024 collection are now available on DKNY.com.

