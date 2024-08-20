Tommy Hilfiger & Stray Kids Take NYC, Todd Snyder Revisits NYFW, Plus! Chanel’s New Sound…

Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2024 Campaign Takes Stray Kids To Manhattan

Tommy Hilfiger‘s latest campaign is kicking off autumn with a bang! The designer has just released his Fall 2024 campaign, starring K-pop band Stray Kids. The group’s eight members Bang Chan, Felix, Lee Know, I.N, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, and Seungmin pose for Alisdair McLellan’s lens against the Manhattan skyline, outfitted in Hilfiger’s new classic-meets-preppy menswear. Inspired by the layers and performance of New York City itself, the collection features a variety of sharp outerwear, suiting, Oxford shirts, and classically smooth loafers and boots for the modern man.

All images: Alisdair McLellan/Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Todd Snyder Is Coming Back To New York Fashion Week in September

Todd Snyder is returning to the runway! The beloved menswear designer will come back to New York Fashion Week on September 8, according to Hypebeast. Snyder will bring fashion’s in-crowd to Le Rock in Rockefeller Center for the event, creating a true New York moment. The landmark show follows his last runway show in February 2020, making it a stylish welcome to the runway circuit. Watch this space!

Chloé’s Winter 2024 Campaign Spotlights Intimacy With Kaia Gerber & More

Chemena Kamali is bringing a romantic take to bohemian style with Chloé’s Winter 2024 campaign. Models Kaia Gerber, Rianne Van Rompaey, Yar Aguer, Rosalieke Fuchs and Diane Chiu pose for David Sims’ lens in new imagery, shot with a cinematic focus that’s both intimate and dynamic. Their flounced dresses, leather capes, lacy separates, denim, and slouchy accessories also combine romanticism with boho ease—all signatures of Kamali’s debut runway collection. However, fashion fans won’t have to wait long; the line will be available in Chloé’s stores and website beginning August 30.

All images: David Sims/Courtesy of Chloé

Charles Melton Breaks A Sweat For VMAN‘s Fall 2024 Issue

Swoon! Hollywood heartthrob Charles Melton gleams on the cover of the Fall 2024 issue of VMAN with the allure of a modern screen icon, photographed by Blair Getz Mezibov in Valentino looks styled by Gro Curtis. Following his standout role in May December, Melton’s accompanying cover story finds him catching up with Past Lives actress Greta Lee to discuss their cultural roots, upcoming projects, and shared experiences in the spotlight. The duo’s conversation also touches on their personal reflections and love of comfort food, which you can read now in the full article written by Savannah Sobrevilla. However, this isn’t the only V news this fall—the issue is now available for pre-order on the publication’s website, and is the first of five covers launching this month.

All images: Blair Getz/Courtesy of V Magazine

Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2024 Campaign Embraces New York City’s Iconic Landmarks

The city never sleeps! Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2024 campaign, “Ralph’s New York,” pays tribute to New York City’s timeless inspiration and iconic hotspots. Shot by Lachlan Bailey with the backdrop of locations including the Empire State Building and Central Park, the campaign captures the classic, aspirational spirit that has always influenced Lauren’s designs. Models including Taylor Hill walk through the city in signature Polo pieces and outerwear, exploring the Big Apple and its ability to inspire. For an immersive look, you can also view the campaign film—now live on Lauren’s YouTube channel.

All images: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Chanel Feels The Rhythm With Its New PREMIÈRE SOUND Watch

Time goes by so slowly! Unless you’re Chanel—which has just introduced a glamorous new take on the classic timepiece. The brand has unveiled its new PREMIÈRE SOUND watch, featuring a long chain-trimmed band with a gleaming black watch face. However, there’s a twist: the accessory can also be worn as a necklace, and includes attached wired headphones so wearers can chicly tell time and listen to their favorite tunes. The new piece’s ease is shown in an accompanying campaign starring house ambassador Lily-Rose Depp, showing the merge of both innovation and fashion at once.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.