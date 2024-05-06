“Cinema loves Roger Vivier and the brand has become iconic within it,” says Laura Dern, who stars in the inaugural episode of the “Vivier Express”—a new series of short campaign films by Roger Vivier.

Dern is referencing the legendary appearances of Vivier’s accessories in movies like Belle de Jour, where French actress Catherine Deneuve’s character Séverine wears a pair of the brand’s signature buckled patent leather pumps. This very heritage influenced the storytelling and look of the campaign’s first episode, which is now live on Vivier’s YouTube channel.

The series consists of whimsical short films, dreamt up by creative director Gherardo Felloni and directed by Nicolangelo Gelormini to celebrate the Maison’s iconic designs. The first installment showcases Dern as a lone traveler on the blush pink velvet seats of a steam train from a bygone era, sitting opposite a handsome stranger seemingly admiring her beauty and poise. Their eyes meet, and as she shies away, he opens a sketchbook and begins to draw. As the landscape melts past and the stranger continues sketching, you can’t help but notice Dern’s black I Love Vivier pumps and leather Viv’ Choc handbag, whose supple, puffed leather plays a supporting role… or so we’re meant to think.

With each twist and turn, the “Vivier Express” imagery delivers a captivating narrative that celebrates the intersection of fashion, art, and storytelling. The clips firmly establish the Viv’ Choc as a beacon of style and sophistication, much like Dern herself in the world of cinema. They also continue Vivier’s humorous short films featuring prominent actors from the silver screen—whose past stars include Isabelle Huppert, Rainey Qualley, and Camille Razat—with each episode incorporating the playful, polished aesthetic that the Maison is known for.

