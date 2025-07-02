Your Breezy Guide To Coastal Summer Dressing

Summer is here, and so is coastal style! With aesthetics like “sardine girl summer” on the rise—and new flicks like I Know What You Did Last Summer heating up cinemas—we’re understandably in a seaside state of mind while refreshing our wardrobes. Lightweight, breezy separates that can take on sunshine and sea spray with aplomb are ideal when wading into the look, including linens, open knits, and flat shoes that can be easily worn on or off the beach. And you can’t forget core accessories like sunglasses, woven bags, and charming jewelry that easily travel from the beach to the bar! Whether you’re hitting the shore or strolling the boardwalk this summer, these pieces will ensure you do so in style.

Glossy sunnies

Carrera, Square sunglasses with rivets, $155

Lightweight knits

Veronica Beard, Kellen knit tank top, $298

Breezy denim shorts

Sézane, Rome new shorts, $185

Stone bracelet

Marco Bicego, Lunaria multicolor bracelet, $2,800

Slouchy tote

Tod’s, T Timeless raffia shopping bag, $3,859

Silky dress

Milly, Lily floral vine satin slip dress, $395

Summer pearls

Adam Neeley, XOX Uno pearl and yellow gold earrings, $2,690

Smooth shoulder bag

Staud, Ollie bag, $250

Seashell accents

Chloé, Chloé Shells pendant necklace, $550

Shimmering sandals

Alexandre Birman, Agatha flat sandals, $735

Sweet cami

Lisa Says Gah, Cleo cami, $118

Linen pants

Banana Republic, Linen pull-on ankle pants, $130

Vibrant beads

Baublebar, Indya semi-precious layered bracelet set, $68

Boho ring

Mara Amber, Pearl ring, $61 (was $122)

Soft bucket bag

Tory Burch, Romy suede bucket bag, $598

Mixed-media sneakers

Dolce Vita, Notice espadrille bead sneakers, $160

Additional reporting by Julia Karns.

