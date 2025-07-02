Your Breezy Guide To Coastal Summer Dressing

Summer is here, and so is coastal style! With aesthetics like “sardine girl summer” on the rise—and new flicks like I Know What You Did Last Summer heating up cinemas—we’re understandably in a seaside state of mind while refreshing our wardrobes. Lightweight, breezy separates that can take on sunshine and sea spray with aplomb are ideal when wading into the look, including linens, open knits, and flat shoes that can be easily worn on or off the beach. And you can’t forget core accessories like sunglasses, woven bags, and charming jewelry that easily travel from the beach to the bar! Whether you’re hitting the shore or strolling the boardwalk this summer, these pieces will ensure you do so in style.
Glossy sunnies
Carrera, Square sunglasses with rivets, $155
Lightweight knits
Veronica Beard, Kellen knit tank top, $298
Breezy denim shorts
Sézane, Rome new shorts, $185
Stone bracelet
Marco Bicego, Lunaria multicolor bracelet, $2,800
Slouchy tote
Tod’s, T Timeless raffia shopping bag, $3,859
Silky dress
Milly, Lily floral vine satin slip dress, $395
Summer pearls
Adam Neeley, XOX Uno pearl and yellow gold earrings, $2,690
Smooth shoulder bag
Staud, Ollie bag, $250
Seashell accents
Chloé, Chloé Shells pendant necklace, $550
Shimmering sandals
Alexandre Birman, Agatha flat sandals, $735
Sweet cami
Lisa Says Gah, Cleo cami, $118
Linen pants
Banana Republic, Linen pull-on ankle pants, $130
Vibrant beads
Baublebar, Indya semi-precious layered bracelet set, $68
Boho ring
Mara Amber, Pearl ring, $61 (was $122)
Soft bucket bag
Tory Burch, Romy suede bucket bag, $598
Mixed-media sneakers
Dolce Vita, Notice espadrille bead sneakers, $160
Additional reporting by Julia Karns.
