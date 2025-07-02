Chic Report

Your Breezy Guide To Coastal Summer Dressing

These seaside styles are perfect for any oceanside journey this season

by Aaron Royce
Claudia Schiffer (David Sims/Courtesy of Chloé)

Summer is here, and so is coastal style! With aesthetics like “sardine girl summer” on the rise—and new flicks like I Know What You Did Last Summer heating up cinemas—we’re understandably in a seaside state of mind while refreshing our wardrobes. Lightweight, breezy separates that can take on sunshine and sea spray with aplomb are ideal when wading into the look, including linens, open knits, and flat shoes that can be easily worn on or off the beach. And you can’t forget core accessories like sunglasses, woven bags, and charming jewelry that easily travel from the beach to the bar! Whether you’re hitting the shore or strolling the boardwalk this summer, these pieces will ensure you do so in style.

Glossy sunnies

(Courtesy of Carrera)

Carrera, Square sunglasses with rivets, $155

Lightweight knits

(Courtesy of Veronica Beard)

Veronica Beard, Kellen knit tank top, $298

Breezy denim shorts

(Courtesy of Sézane)

Sézane, Rome new shorts, $185

Stone bracelet

(Courtesy of Marco Bicego)

Marco Bicego, Lunaria multicolor bracelet, $2,800

Slouchy tote

(Courtesy of Tod’s)

Tod’s, T Timeless raffia shopping bag, $3,859

Silky dress

(Courtesy of Milly)

Milly, Lily floral vine satin slip dress, $395

Summer pearls

(Courtesy of Adam Neeley)

Adam Neeley, XOX Uno pearl and yellow gold earrings, $2,690

Smooth shoulder bag

(Courtesy of Staud)

Staud, Ollie bag, $250

Seashell accents

(Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé, Chloé Shells pendant necklace, $550

Shimmering sandals

(Courtesy of Alexandre Birman)

Alexandre Birman, Agatha flat sandals, $735

Sweet cami

(Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah)

Lisa Says Gah, Cleo cami, $118

Linen pants

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

Banana Republic, Linen pull-on ankle pants, $130

Vibrant beads

(Courtesy of Baublebar)

Baublebar, Indya semi-precious layered bracelet set, $68

Boho ring

(Courtesy of Mara Amber)

Mara Amber, Pearl ring, $61 (was $122)

Soft bucket bag

(Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Tory Burch, Romy suede bucket bag, $598

Mixed-media sneakers

(Courtesy of Dolce Vita)

Dolce Vita, Notice espadrille bead sneakers, $160

Additional reporting by Julia Karns.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

