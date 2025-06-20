This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Luca de Meo is now CEO at Kering.

2. Francesco Risso and Marni have parted ways. He was previously creative director at the company since 2016.

3. David Thielebeule is now men’s and women’s fashion director at Bloomingdale’s.

4. Tim Derner is now global head, marketplaces at Authentic Brand Group. He was previously director at Amazon Fashion.

5. Elizabeth Paton is now fashion editor at Financial Times.

6. Lottie Winter is now beauty director at Marie Claire UK.

7. Gladys Yeo is now digital writer at Elle Singapore.

8. Lauren Pyo is now associate director of marketing at Dotdash Meredith.

9. Noelia Rojas West is now fashion market assistant at Bustle Digital Group.

10. Susan Biegacz is now executive vice president, brand at The Lede Company.

11. Laura Gittoes is now executive director at PR Consulting. Sunny Mucha is now senior account manager at the company.

12. Kate Jacobsen is now senior director at KCD.

13. Luis Braga is now senior brand manager at Sovereign Brands.

14. Katie McCullough is now PR manager at Aligne.

15. Khaoula Fouad is now PR coordinator at Luca Falconi. Isabel Cruz is now PR manager at the company.

16. Izabella Varela-Moran is now PR account executive at Mega Mega Projects.

17. Caroline Landis is now associate account executive at Small Girls PR.

18. Kaylah Bell is now community relations manager at Milk Makeup.

19. Justin Ravitz and Us Weekly have parted ways.

20. Morgan McFall-Johnsen and Business Insider have parted ways.

21. Ben Gorham and Byredo have parted ways. He founded the brand in 2006.

22. Dave Murray and ASOS have parted ways. He was previously director of group finance at the company.

23. Asiah James Cannon and Condé Nast have parted ways.

Plus!

24. Karla Otto is now representing Goop.

25. RKc is now representing Dos Gardenias.

26. DLX is now representing SSENSE.

27. OC Consulting is now representing Peracas.

28. Lisa Lauri PR is now representing Parëva Beauty.

29. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Raz & Company New York.

30. Pape PR is now representing Havyn.

31. Modeworld is now representing Stars Align.

32. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Payal Khandwala.

33. Janice McCafferty PR is now representing Banila Co.

34. FKA is now representing Cece Jewellery.

35. Streeters is now representing Dan Sablon.

36. Kendall Becker has launched the newsletter Style, Shamans, & Sex on Substack. The newsletter will discuss entrepreneurship, travel. lifestyle practices. and more.

37. Alyssa Morin is publishing the book Age Before Beauty, focusing on aging and self-transformation, which will be released in summer 2027.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.