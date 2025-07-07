Banana Republic’s Summer Collection Is Ready For Vacation!

ICYMI Banana Republic is looking seriously chic lately, with travel-inspired (and travel-friendly) collections to fill your suitcase and fuel your wanderlust. Banana Republic’s head of marketing, Meena Anvary, talks us through the brand’s resort-ready looks and island-hopping summer campaign.

What are the big themes of Banana Republic’s Summer collection, and how did Italian craft and quality factor into the design process?

Our Summer collection inspires a sense of ease and timelessness and takes people on our travels. We were inspired by Sicily, Italy, and Majorca, Spain, and went on a journey through charming towns, romantic coastlines, and local perspective highlighting a sense of curiosity and discovery our customer loves. We also tie-in to the quality and craft inherent to Italian culture and our linen, which is milled in Italy. In Majorca, we were inspired by a slower pace of life and connecting to nature, the rocky coastlines, and fishing boats. Majorca inspired our original shell print for the season, while shirtdresses, leather sandals, and plenty of linen round out the uniform for summer travel.

Such gorgeous locations to shoot a campaign, too. How did you weave in local perspective and culture?

Because we shot in Sicily and Majorca, both locations were rich in character and culture. We engaged local Sicilians we met along the way and included them in our campaign, like Rosaria, who has lived in an apartment above the town square in Cefalù for more than 40 years. She even shared her family’s limoncello recipe with us!

Delicious! How have you been evolving the look and feel of Banana Republic overall?

Banana Republic has always been a brand rooted in discovery and storytelling. Our reinvigoration is about reconnecting and balancing heritage with modernity, and inspiring customers to bring the spirit of exploration into their everyday lives. For women, we’ve expanded our dress assortment to include airy silhouettes, coastal color palettes, and a versatility that’s great for any occasion this summer. Our menswear is about modern utility, with garments that are both purposeful and elevated, relaxed and refined. The pieces are crafted from premium fabric mills in Italy and tailored for comfort, style, and versatility. We’re seeing strong response to our linen resort shirts, which are lightweight, printed, and great for vacations to dinners at home. For color this season, the focus is on sun-bleached neutrals, warm terra-cottas, and mineral blues that reflect our coastal European inspiration. Our Traveler 5-Pocket Pant and Easy Pull-On E-Waist Pant, for example, are both made with Italian-sourced linen that are great for summer.

Linen is such a seasonal staple. How did you work with the airy material in fresh ways this season?

We always love our tried-and-true linen staples in neutrals. This season, our team also created a shell print, hand-drawn by our in-house illustrator and inspired by shells found on the shores of Majorca. The linen pieces feel fresh, functional, and wearable in summer heat.

How do you personally like to style linen?

I love a monochromatic moment with linen and layering pieces in the same tonal family to create dimension without weight. A linen blazer paired with an easy dress and the right jewelry feels both effortless and pulled together.

What’s happening shoe-wise for summer?

Footwear this season mirrors the relaxed refinement of the apparel. Think fisherman sandals with artisanal detailing, leather slides, and suede espadrilles that nod to Mediterranean craftsmanship. We’re focused on creating versatile options that move seamlessly from beachside café to city stroll.

How and why did you curate a selection of third-party brands at the Soho flagship location?

As a lifestyle brand, we partner with labels like Castañer, Hunza G, and K. Jacques that share our spirit of adventure and have stories worth telling. This product complements our positioning as a destination for discovery and highlights the way our customers mix and match product in their wardrobe. Our team discovers many of them through our own travels and inspiration, which we then highlight with a richer experience for our customers in store.

What are some recent or upcoming collabs?

Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do, and partnerships are one of our favorite ways to bring that to life. The White Lotus capsule was a dream collaboration that allowed us to capture the spiri of adventure and travel through fashion. We often work with chefs like Jonah Reider to curate menus for our in-store events as a way to engage our community around style, travel, culture, and food. On social media, collaborations like “The Art of Living” with Tyler Florence allows us to bring the world of Banana Republic to life in dynamic, meaningful ways.

Where do you spend time when you’re Out East? Any favorite spots to eat, shop, stay, and generally hang out?

We had a fantastic time at the shoot, especially at the Jackson Pollock-Lee Krasner house, Gerard Beach, and The Crow’s Nest to name a few favorites.

Looking ahead to Fall and beyond, what’s up next for the brand?

We’re reconnecting with what’s always made us special—our roots in adventure, discovery, and timeless style. I’m excited by the momentum we’re building as we celebrate our heritage and bring it to life in fresh, modern ways. We’re creating a brand that feels both thoughtful and relevant. And we’re just getting started! I look forward to sharing updates in the months to come.

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

