Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Fisherman Sandals

written by Aaron Royce
What: Banana Republic is beating the summer heat with its latest footwear addition: fisherman sandals. The nostalgic, bohemian style featured versatile leather uppers with squared toes, providing ventilation and comfort for day-to-night wear.

Who: Banana Republic’s Summer 2025 collection draws inspiration from the excitement of travel, filled with lightweight separates that can be easily mixed and matched in anyone’s wardrobe. The label’s latest offerings include effortless linen and crocheted minidresses, soft cotton poplin tops and trousers, and more that can easily create chic outfits with timeless prints and tonal colors. Accompanying the collection is a breezy campaign photographed across Italy and Spain, embracing a nomadic sensibility with breezy summer dressing ideal for any destination.

Why: Fisherman sandals are know for their practical shape, which features flat soles topped by overlapping straps that protect the toes—similarly to the style’s ancient Mediterranean roots. Banana Republic’s version features woven uppers made from smooth leather, complete with adjustable buckled heel straps for added security. The silhouette’s uppers also form a subtly cutout silhouette, ensuring you’ll stay ventilated against the summer heat while still covering your feet. Plus, with versatile brown and black colorways, the label’s latest shoe can easily be worn with any summer ensemble (we particularly love them with linen tops and shorts, or a lightweight midi dres!).

How much: $200

Where: BananaRepublic.com

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic 

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

