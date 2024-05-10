Charli XCX gathers fashion’s it girls for “360” music video

Charli XCX has unveiled the slick new “360” music video from her upcoming album, Brat—and it’s packed with It girls. Faced with the need to name a new star, Charli picks a restaurant waiter (Greer Cohen) to mentor before strutting through a suburban rave, wine-filled gym, and DMV fashion shoot. Of course, she’s joined by a crew straight from Fashion Week’s front row: Julia Fox, Richie Shazam, Emma Chamberlain, Gabbriette, Rachel Sennott, Chloe Cherry, Alex Consani, A.G. Cook, Hari Nef, Salem Mitchell, Tess McMillan, Isamaya French, Matisse Andrews, Quenlin Blackwell, Sakura Bready, Anna Collins, Blizzy McGuire, Peri Rosenzweig, and Niki Takesh all appear while toasting wine, crashing cars, and staring into any reflective surface. As a treat, Chloë Sevigny makes a surprise cameo as well—affirming her forever It status. So Julia!

Pratt Institute’s 2024 show honors graduate designers & Francesco Risso

The Pratt Institute ventured to Brooklyn for its BFA Fashion Design program’s graduate runway show. During the event, collections were presented at Powerhouse Arts by students Shayna Block, Madison Newcombe, Sean Mcgiveney, Junxuan Guo, Jeff Guangzhuo Cai, Lu Luyao Tang, Shuyan Jin, Scott Junjie Wang, Anna Felton, Brendan Sheerin, Lavender Naduo Luo, Dayeon Jeong, Malek Rasmussen, Jen Sohyun Park, Eiligh Orff, Isabelle Shin. Zhouyi Wang, Nyta Brace, Emilio Pompetti, and Zoe Knaack. Following the show, Pompetti was bestowed with the occasion’s renowned Christopher Hunte “On Point” award. Additionally, the occasion honored Marni’s creative director Francesco Russo with the Fashion Visionary award, introduced by Vogue’s fashion news director Mark Holgate.

“I certainly have a ton of admiration for him, coming and working with the graduating class this year,” Holgate said of Russo. “He is someone who I’m sure got as much, if not more out it than the students, but I’m sure it’s a really wonderful dialogue. I would love to watch…[be] a fly on the wall and hear what they had to say. Congratulations, Francesco. Thank you, and congratulations to the team at Marni—you’re very kind and generous in asking me here tonight. Congratulations to this year’s graduating class.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratt Institute (@prattinstitute)

Ali Forney Center’s Place at the Table Gala raises $2.5 million for homeless youth

The Ali Forney Center returned to Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday night for its annual A Place at the Table Gala. Hosted by “Problemista” star Julio Torres, the organization’s event raised $2.5 million throughout the evening to benefit the homeless LGBTQIA+ young adult and teens that it supports. During the occasion, author and Center founder Carl Siciliano, Blackstone global head of compliance Marshall Sprung, and musician Lucina Rodriguez were honored for their work with the center over the years. The night was complete with performances by Madison Rose and T Oliver Reid, witnessed by guests including Alex Roque, Cynthia Nixon, Tommy Dorfman, Aaron Rose Philip, Taylor and Liev Schreiber, Jill Platner, Aimee Mullins, Alicia Lobardini, Rupert Friend, Jelani Alladin, Erin Neufer, Marcia Gay Harden, Tim Hughes, Jovani Furlan, Kevin Aviance, Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kasell, and more!

All images: Courtesy of BFA

Cinema Society and IFC Films screen Force of Nature: The Dry 2 at NeueHouse

On Thursday, the Cinema Society and IFC Films returned to NeueHouse for a screening of Australian mystery Force of Nature: The Dry 2. The tense thriller follows detective Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) as he uncovers the truth behind the disappearance of a hiker (Anna Torv) on a retreat—whose friends all have differing stories upon their return. During the occasion, stars Eric Bana, Deborra-lee Furness, and director Robert Connolly were front and center for the film’s screening, followed by a splashy afterparty. Guests in attendance included Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Will Estes, Alexandra Richards, Jenna Leigh Green, Sarah Himadeh, Josh Pais, Lyne Renée, Mischa Barton, Peter Brant Jr., Revell Carpenter, Kim Director, Gabe Fazio, Luke Greenfield, Rock Kohli, Cameron Moir, Emma O’Connor, Alex Lundqvist, Dominic Augustin, Brianna Bardhi, Andrew Boszhardt, Sandra Brant, Eleanor Chromy, Gracie Cotton, Don Lee, Adrianna Mairs, Coco Mitchell, Jennifer Rubio, Antoine Verglas, and Bonnie Young.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Aupen Design Collective closes its doors

Aupen Design Collective, also known as Aupen, is shuttering for good. The handbag and accessory brand, a go-to for stars including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, and more—announced its closure today on Instagram. However, in a follow-up post, the label shared customers can still contact sales and customer service representatives for post-closure purchases, refunds, and returns. Though it’s unclear where the label’s future lies, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

