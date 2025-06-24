Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Men’s Summer Linen

What: Banana Republic‘s kicking off summer with a range of effortless, breezy menswear. The brand’s just launched a variety of chic and lightweight pieces for the new season, ideal for mixing and matching in any destination.

Who: Under the vision of Gap Inc. creative director and vice president Zac Posen, Banana Republic’s further embraced its heritage with collections that blend classic and travel-friendly style—like its Summer 2025 line, inspired by Sicily, Italy and Majorca, Spain. The label’s latest menswear assortment is filled with lightweight linen shirts, pants, shorts, and suiting ideal for warmer days ahead, cast in a breezy palette of deep red, light green, white, brown, and a myriad of blue shades. The range is complemented by equally easygoing accents, including bucket hats, tote bags, belts, and minimalist sandals.

Why: Banana Republic’s latest standout menswear is ideal for the high summer season—and can be easily paired together for any summer vacations or “staycations.” The label’s embroidered Tencel linen resort shirt and pull-on shorts create an effortless matching set, while also making a smooth statement as separates in warmer months. Meanwhile, its new linen-cotton mechanic’s jacket makes a perfect layering piece, instantly sharpening summertime looks with a dapper collar, dark metal hardware, and versatile hues of light being and sage green.

How much: $100-$220

Where: BananaRepublic.Gap.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.