1. Willa Bennett is now editor-in-chief at Cosmopolitan and Seventeen. Her role will begin on September 16.

2. Kacie Friedman is now director of communications at Chantecaille. Katie Machia is now PR manager at the company.

3. Katelyne Ortega is now account manager in the beauty division at SHADOW.

4. Lauren Barrow is now assistant manager of product marketing at La Mer.

5. James Krolewski is now branded social manager at Highsnobiety.

6. Andrea Bossi and Fashionista have parted ways.

7. Bianca Granado and Coded Agency have parted ways.

Plus!

8. Salt + Ruttner is now representing Vince.

9. WME is now representing Gabriel Moses.

10. Nike Communications is now representing Lemme.

11. The Hinton Group is now representing Cesta Collective.

12. Taylor Burke Communications is now representing Kevin Wendle’s Hotel Esencia and Château de Curzay.

13. Shine Talent Group is now representing Kolter Bouchard, Eugene Yao, Ryan Keeping, and Stef Reid.

14. Shamoon Marketing Communications is now representing Dr. Darren Smith.

15. Betsy Rhodes is now representing Phosis.

16. KBPR is now representing Anonie.

17. PR You is now representing Fabien Zou.

18. Autumn Communications is now representing Pacas.

19. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Clearweather Sneakers.

20. LWP Public Relations is now representing Indie Lee.

21. Lead PR is now representing Prism Places and DJM Capital.

