This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh are now creative directors at G-Star Raw.

2. Faith Xue is now editor-in-chief at Coveteur. She was previously executive beauty director, lifestyle at BDG.

3. Michael Amzalag and Mathias Augustyniak are now creative directors at Harper’s Bazaar Italia.

4. Elizabeth Denton is now senior beauty editor at Parade.

5. Daisy Maldonado is now weekend editor at Harper’s Bazaar.

6. Charles Garone is now publisher at MR.

7. Meaghan Cohen is now director of public relations at Giorgio Armani.

8. Brigitte Hong is now manager, public relations at Balenciaga.

9. Libby Sutherland is now director, beauty at SHADOW. Brooke Behan is now junior account executive in the fashion & retail division at the company. Mia Fishman is now junior account executive in the fashion & retail division at the company. Rachel Snyder is now junior account executive in the beauty division at the company. Mackenzie Kean is now junior account executive in the beauty division at the company.

10. Quỳnh Dang is now vice president of brand marketing at Away.

11. Ariel Foxman is now area vice president, brand & experience at WS Development.

12. Peter Verry is now lifestyle marketing manager at Brooks. He was previously senior news and features director, athletic & outdoor at Footwear News since 2015.

13. Justin Moran and PAPER have parted ways. He was previously editor-in-chief at the company since 2023.

14. Ashley Buchanan and Kohl’s have parted ways. She was previously CEO at the company since 2025.

Plus!

15. Bollare is now representing Dear Dahlia.

16. PURPLE is now representing FAENA, Public LA, Viceroy Santa Monica, Conrad Los Angels, and Gitano NYC’s Pier 17 location.

17. P-22 Agency is now representing The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

18. FKA is now representing David Webb.

19. BPCM is now representing Biologique Recherche.

20. TMpr is now representing Cherie Attire.

21. Michele Marie PR is now representing Centellian24.

22. Steele PR is now representing Brixton.

23. Van Etten PR is now representing La Galpa and All My Love.

24. Beach House PR is now representing Solaris Laboratories NY.

25. Nobleshit Consulting is now representing BN3TH.

26. Emma Mannsworth has launched talent management agency and studio MANN’s. The company’s roster includes Bec Lauder, Benjamin Patch, Brittany Byrd, Gabrielle Chase, Rōze Traore, AJ Kyser, Kat Irlin and Yagazie Emezi.

27. People magazine has launched its first app, The People App. The app features the magazine’s pop culture news and content, as well as exclusive video series including “Celeb Webs” and “One Last Thing.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.