Beyoncé releases Cowboy Carter—and covers W Magazine‘s new digital issue

This ain’t Texas! Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated album Cowboy Carter is here, marking her debut foray into the country music genre. Accompanying the record’s launch is Queen B’s latest covergirl moment for W Magazine‘s first-ever digital issue. For the occasion, the musician poses for Pamela Hanson’s lens in a new editorial by editor in chief Sara Moonves and her own stylist Shiona Turini, outfitted in a viral fringed coat from Seán McGirr’s debut collection at Alexander McQueen—plus Western-inspired looks by Chloé, Gucci, Proenza Schouler, and Sportmax.

Chiara Ferragni out from Tod’s leadership board

Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni has been removed from the board of luxury brand Tod’s. Following her appointment to the brand in December 2021, Ferragni’s term ended in Dec. 2023—and, according to sources, her name wasn’t listed among the next term’s nine candidates. The moment follows Ferragni’s ongoing controversy for promoting a “pandoro” cake in 2022 to raise money for the Regina Margherita children’s hospital, which resulted in her own companies earning over €1 million while the aforementioned hospital did not receive any funds.

Hanifa drops cozy new Hanifa Home collection

Hanifa’s latest project is bringing fashion to your home. The editor-beloved brand has unveiled its new lifestyle category Hanifa at Home, debuting with two products: a chic silky robe and the label’s Original candle—which features soothing notes of vanilla, mandarin, and sandalwood. The line, which ranges from $48 to $89, is now live on Hanifa’s website.

