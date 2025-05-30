Daily Media: Maria Grazia Chiuri Leaves Dior, Surprise Hearst Editor Exits, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Maria Grazia Chiuri and Dior have parted ways. She was previously creative director at the brand since 2016.

2. Camille Freestone is now senior fashion news writer at Harper’s Bazaar.

3. Pauline Lacsamana is now commerce writer at Well + Good.

4. Emily Gould is now “Dinner Party” writer at New York Magazine.

5. Madison Collins is now fashion closet assistant at W.

6. Sarah Gordon is now vice president in the fashion and retail division at SHADOW.

7. Lauren Pyo is now associate director of marketing at Dotdash Meredith.

8. Cheyenne Galvez is now consumer connections manager at L’Oreal.

9. Claudia Miller is now senior copywriter at Michael Kors. Gina Brase is now associate manager, global celebrity relations at the company.

10. Jessie Heyman is now executive director of strategic content initiatives at Condé Nast.

11. Trishna Rikhy and Esquire have parted ways.

12. Noelia Rojas-West and Elle have parted ways.

13. Hannah Chubb and Cosmopolitan have parted ways.

Plus!

14. LION VIP Communications is now representing Richer Poorer.

15. Purple PR is now representing MARIMEKKO.

16. Michele Marie PR is now representing Savor Beauty.

17. Kristen Long Communications is now representing CLIO.

18. Push The Envelope PR is now representing Dablash and ROAME.

19. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Rave Nailz and Thanks! Naturals.

20. Diana Mazzone Singh has launched a new fashion brand, Diana Singh. Her label features colorful dresses, caftans, matching sets, and more.

21. Andy Roddick has entered a multi-year collaboration with Psycho Bunny.

