Events

Instagram Celebrates Earth Month With Girl Dinner NYC & Influencer Social Responsibility

The trio's eco-conscious event toasted their new "Green Edit"

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Instagram, Earth Month, Earth Day, Influencer Social Responsibility, ISR, Girl Dinner NYC, Mayola Charles, Noelle Crooks, Alex Bushman, Sommwhere, Ksenia Radkevich
Noelle Crooks, Mayola Charles, and Alex Bushman (Lillian Le Pham)

As Earth Month comes to a close, Instagram toasted the importance of sustainability with a special downtown soirée. The social media platform, Influencer Social Responsibility (ISR), and Girl Dinner NYC teamed up to unveil their “Green Edit” curation of eco-conscious brands, including Dossier, Waverles, Ripple, and Oceanly. During the party, guests mingled at Sommwhere with themed Soto, Amass, and Casa Del Sol cocktails, as well as a garden-worthy menu by Chef Ksenia Radkevich. As sustainability’s grown across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle fields, IG’s worked to educate influencers on sharing environmental content online.

Instagram, Earth Month, Earth Day, Influencer Social Responsibility, ISR, Girl Dinner NYC, Mayola Charles, Noelle Crooks, Alex Bushman, Sommwhere, Ksenia Radkevich

Noelle Crooks, Mayola Charles, Alex Bushman

“Climate and environmental sustainability work have been one of the top topics that Gen Z cares about; we did a 2023 and 2024 trend report where we surveyed users, particularly Gen Z, and they said that they are coming to [Instagram] overwhelmingly to learn more about what they should do to take action to preserve the world,” Mayola Charles, lead, creative partnerships at Meta, exclusively told The Daily Front Row. “In response to that, we’ve been leaning so heavily into this climate and environmental work. This year, we’ve been galvanizing the voices of creators. We’ve been platforming them IRL to speak about climate action and the expertise that they’re leading through their own personal platforms with the organizations they support.”

Indeed, preservation was core to the soirée. Aside from shopping for sustainable brands, the night emphasized eco-friendly practices for everyday life, from using upcycled utensils to beauty products with recyclable packaging. 

“Just remembering how you can make these small choices in your day-to-day life to better the planet, and better all of our lives on the planet…I would love the guests to take that away for sure,” said Girl Dinner NYC co-founder Noelle Crooks. “Being a part of this, I have felt so much more inspired. In my personal life, I’ve been reflecting on what I am wearing to events—and how can I make that more environmentally friendly? It’s definitely something I would like to take with me.”

“The Green Edit” event

Ultimately, the “Green Edit” aimed to educate guests on how to incorporate sustainable behaviors and products into their day-to-day routines, plus—particularly for influencers— recognizing the strength of followers online.

“I hope that the creators here realize that they have these really massive platforms,” said ISR founder Alex Bushman. “The impact that they could have with just a post, or a Thread, or an Edit, or a Story is so impactful for the people that are following them and their communities to learn about how to use their platforms for impact—and how to incorporate more sustainable practices into their everyday lives.”

All images: Lillian Le Pham

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Parties, Parties, Parties! The Cinema Society Toasts...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Manolo’s Bejeweled Bridal Party,...

Christian Louboutin Launches Eyewear With A Chic...

Victoria’s Secret’s New Designer, James LeBron Joins...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Kérastase’s Glowing Soirée, Target...

Matthew Cancel Celebrates Cancel Communications’ Latest Landmarks...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Kinraden’s Chic Dinner, Golden...

Remi Bader Claps Back, Dazed’s New Hires,...

The White Lotus & CB2 Toast Their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.