Instagram Celebrates Earth Month With Girl Dinner NYC & Influencer Social Responsibility

As Earth Month comes to a close, Instagram toasted the importance of sustainability with a special downtown soirée. The social media platform, Influencer Social Responsibility (ISR), and Girl Dinner NYC teamed up to unveil their “Green Edit” curation of eco-conscious brands, including Dossier, Waverles, Ripple, and Oceanly. During the party, guests mingled at Sommwhere with themed Soto, Amass, and Casa Del Sol cocktails, as well as a garden-worthy menu by Chef Ksenia Radkevich. As sustainability’s grown across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle fields, IG’s worked to educate influencers on sharing environmental content online.

“Climate and environmental sustainability work have been one of the top topics that Gen Z cares about; we did a 2023 and 2024 trend report where we surveyed users, particularly Gen Z, and they said that they are coming to [Instagram] overwhelmingly to learn more about what they should do to take action to preserve the world,” Mayola Charles, lead, creative partnerships at Meta, exclusively told The Daily Front Row. “In response to that, we’ve been leaning so heavily into this climate and environmental work. This year, we’ve been galvanizing the voices of creators. We’ve been platforming them IRL to speak about climate action and the expertise that they’re leading through their own personal platforms with the organizations they support.”

Indeed, preservation was core to the soirée. Aside from shopping for sustainable brands, the night emphasized eco-friendly practices for everyday life, from using upcycled utensils to beauty products with recyclable packaging.

“Just remembering how you can make these small choices in your day-to-day life to better the planet, and better all of our lives on the planet…I would love the guests to take that away for sure,” said Girl Dinner NYC co-founder Noelle Crooks. “Being a part of this, I have felt so much more inspired. In my personal life, I’ve been reflecting on what I am wearing to events—and how can I make that more environmentally friendly? It’s definitely something I would like to take with me.”

Ultimately, the “Green Edit” aimed to educate guests on how to incorporate sustainable behaviors and products into their day-to-day routines, plus—particularly for influencers— recognizing the strength of followers online.

“I hope that the creators here realize that they have these really massive platforms,” said ISR founder Alex Bushman. “The impact that they could have with just a post, or a Thread, or an Edit, or a Story is so impactful for the people that are following them and their communities to learn about how to use their platforms for impact—and how to incorporate more sustainable practices into their everyday lives.”

All images: Lillian Le Pham

