Rabanne’s Million Gold for Her Party Lights Up The Night With Gigi Hadid!

Clemente Bar at Eleven Madison Park received the Midas touch, courtesy of Gigi Hadid! The supermodel hosted Rabanne’s gilded launch party for its new Million Gold for Her eau de parfum, which she’s also the face of. After entering through a gold leaf-coated hallway, guests were treated to a delectable cocktail menu and bites ranging from tempura to sandwiches—complete with a powerful musical set by content creator-turned-singer Moses Sumney. Prior to the festivities, Hadid also revealed Million Gold for Her’s slick new pop-up at Flatiron Plaza, featuring a supersized bottle and themed dioramas tied to the new scent—which is open to the public until Saturday. The same glossy flair filled the party—quite literally, as guests discovered the new scent in a special fragrance room (and left with their own bottles and slick Rabanne keychains!). Attendees included Gabbriette, Chase Hudson, Kim Shui, Edward Park, Dorian Braxton, Robert Burns, Afiya Bennett, Copelyn Bengel, Kelly Christine Reed, Dascha Polenco, Josie Dupont, Jake Dupont, and more.

All images: Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Christian Louboutin & Maison Margiela Kick Up Their Heels For A Red-Bottomed Bash

Red bottoms are getting a revamp in Christian Louboutin‘s latest collab with Maison Margiela! To toast their artisanal dual collection, the stylish brands co-hosted a sleek soirée at Studio 525. At the red-tinged affair, attendees mingled with wine and cocktails while viewing the collection’s bejeweled and Tabi-toed pumps, sharp boots, and more. Attendees included Meadow Walker, Chase Sui Wonders, Oyinda, Iris Apatow, Larsen Thompson, Talia Ryder, Cortne Bonilla, Ivy Getty, Stixx Matthews, Christian Bendek, Kate Bartlett, Kim Shui, Cjay Syre, Sierra Rena, Vienna Skye, Luis Braga, EJ Briones, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Bergdorf Goodman Hosts A Bejeweled Luncheon For Sabine Romer

Bergdorf Goodman‘s chic BG Restaurant received a sparkling makeover by fine jewelry designer Sabine Roemer on Thursday—with dessert arriving as news of Demna’s Gucci appointment broke! Claire Khodara hosted the “Superwoman”-themed soirée to honor Roemer’s latest residence at Bergdorf’s, which drew a range of accessory aficionados to the green-curtained space. Before lunch, attendees tried on Roemer’s colorful assortment of glistening gemstone earrings, sculptural bracelets, and more—which could still be viewed as everyone sat down for delicious lobster salad, crab cakes, roasted chicken, and cauliflower steaks, finished by flourless chocolate cake. Allie Michler Kopelman, Rosa Sanchez, Grace Fuller Marroquin, Ashlee Harrison, Daphne Oz, Frank Everett, Mary Barth, Olivia Muniak, Palomi Chandi, Ezra J. William, Victoria Lampley, Isiah Magsino, Max McCormack, and more made up the bejeweled crowd for the occasion.

All images: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

True Religion Celebrates Spring Denim With Anitta At Zero Bond

Who doesn’t love denim, on denim…on more denim? Naturally, jeans were front and center at True Religion‘s latest event for its Spring 2025 collection, complete with a campaign starring Anitta and Y-G. Held in the exclusive floors of Zero Bond, the brand gathered a chic crowd to experience aura and musical tarot readings—plus plenty of margaritas and Palomas! Everyone was also frenzied for the evening’s tasty bites, which ranged from spicy mini chicken sandwiches to salmon crispy rice, arancini, and caviar cones. Guests included Anitta, Jasmine Washington, Morgan Evans, Matthew Cancel, Madison Rexroat, and more.

