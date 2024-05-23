BondST celebrates 25 years with a glamorous bash at Hudson Yards

Happy birthday, BondST! The beloved restaurant by Jonathan Morr celebrated 25 years this week, marking the occasion with a star-studded party at its new Hudson Yards location. Beginning with a ceremonial “kagami biraki” sake barrel opening and a tuna cutting “show,” the night found guests mingled with Morr while dancing to beats by The Muses’ Jack James Busa and Daniel Walters. The occasion was complemented with an extensive sushi bar and BondST’s special tuna tarts, spicy crispy shrimp, miso chilean sea bass, and more, plus its signature lychee martinis, shishito jalapeño margaritas, and BondST sweet saketinis—served out of a custom ice sculpture from Okamoto Studios. Dessert and dancing closed out the evening as the sun went down, making a truly joyous anniversary.

The evening’s starry guest list included Michaela Coel, Graham Norton, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Nicole Miller, Masaharu Morimoto, Riccardo Tisci, Adam Lippes, Carol Alt, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Garrett Neff, Spencer Hewett, Eddie Roche, Hunter Kohl, Cynthia Rowley, Rob Stringer, George Hahn, Joshua Bell, Oberon Sinclair, Brian Atwood, Mark Seliger, Julie Taymor, David Rabin, Jason Pomeranc, Fern Mallis, Bob Colacello, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sophie Sumner, Freya Drohan, Drew Nieporent, Candace Bushnell, Seth Herzog, Heather Thomson, Ashley Haas, Tyler Shamro, Ryan Cooper, Mariah Strongin, Michele Hicks, Pippa Cohen, Grace Hightower De Niro, Jihae Kim, Jason Carroll, and more. Big kudos to Lisa Raden and Greg Calejo who brought so many fab people together!

All images: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Bottega Veneta names Jacob Elordi as its new brand ambassador

Bottega Veneta has officially named its newest face: actor Jacob Elordi. The Euphoria and Priscilla star is the latest face of the Italian luxury label, cozying up in a layered sweater designed by creative director Matthieu Blaze in a new campaign. The news marks a fashionable union, as Elordi has made waves over the years from his own personal Bottega bag collection. We’ll see you in the front row!

Moroccanoil celebrates Treatment Purple with sweet Morganstern’s pop-up

Moroccanoil kicked off summer with sweet treats to celebrate the launch of its newest product, the color-correcting Treatment Purple. For the occasion, the beloved beauty and hair care brand took over Morganstern’s flagship store in Soho for a themed activation, where guests could discover Treatment Purple and pose at special photo displays themselves. Moroccanoil also tapped Morganstern’s to treat guests to free scoops—including an exclusive purple açaí flavor. Sweet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @morgensternsnyc

Parsons champions student designers at its 2024 BFA Graduates Fashion Show

The New School’s Parsons School of Design celebrated its BFA Fashion Design graduate students with its annual BFA Graduates runway show. Held at Manhattan’s Hall des Lumieres, the occasion featured 217 runway looks from numerous members of the class of 2024. Guests including Hillary Taymour, Elena Velez, Maria Cornejo, Zaldy, Haoran Li, Siying Qu, and numerous Parsons Board of Governors members and faculty cheered on students from the front row, concluding with a special performance from hip hop artist Ajai Wilborn.

All images: Courtesy of Parsons School of Design

