Carmen Tal, co-founder of the wildly successful and beloved brand Moroccanoil, reflects on the early days of the New York–based hair brand and why it has endured in a crowded market. Plus, the scoop on its recently launched must-have product, Treatment Purple.

Tell us a little bit about the beginning of the brand! How did you come up with the idea?

After having a terrible color process that severely damaged my hair, I went to a salon while traveling where the stylist applied an argan oil–infused treatment to my hair. I saw the results instantly. It was just incredible! I knew right away that this was a product I wanted to share with women everywhere. The Moroccanoil Treatment was first embraced by salons, then by the greater community of professional stylists, and then by consumers. I passionately believed in Moroccanoil Treatment from the start, but as time went on, I realized this product’s impact on the beauty industry was going to be immense. We transformed consumer behavior and pioneered a new category within the haircare industry.

Where were you living at the time?

I was living in Montreal, Canada, and that’s where the brand was founded.

What was the first product that really took off?

Our hero product, the Moroccanoil Treatment, is truly what catapulted the brand into what it is today. We were pioneers in argan oil–infused haircare when no one would ever consider using oil in their hair. When we first launched, I couldn’t have dreamed that Moroccanoil would grow into the global lifestyle brand it is today. It transformed consumer behavior and pioneered a new category within the industry.

Why did you feel there was a need for Moroccanoil in an already crowded market?

Moroccanoil was built from an experience I had with argan oil. I never knew going into that hair appointment that I would leave with a vision to bring this transformation product to the world, but after witnessing the magical qualities of argan oil, I knew I had to share it. When I first began Moroccanoil, oil-infused beauty products were still unconventional in many parts of the world. But once I saw its transformational qualities, I knew people around the world needed to be using it! Now, more and more brands have adopted oil as a key ingredient. We’ve been so successful with our product in the now-crowded market because we ensure any product we’re launching is the best version that it can possibly be, and we never launch something just to launch something. Bringing effective, high-quality and easy-to-use products to the market is what gives us our competitive edge and is what has created the following we’ve been able to foster.

How many people do you currently have working for you?

We have more than 500 amazing talented and dedicated employees around the world.

The brand is based in New York City. Why is it important for it to be here?

New York City is such a hub of ever-growing businesses and has so many talented people. The team we’ve grown here is something special, and we’re so proud to call it home to our main office.

What was the best piece of advice you received when launching the business?

To trust yourself and your instincts. Tap into individual creativity and believe in yourself no matter what anyone else says. When it comes to innovation and growth, be open to possibilities and don’t be afraid of taking chances. It’s so important to gather a team of people that can support you and you can trust their decision making. These are the people you can lean on when you need advice, and who you can go to for expert advice, knowing you will get a strong, definitive answer that aligns with your beliefs and the brand’s core values.

You are now a true success story. Why do you think the brand has had such staying power?

I think the brand has had such lasting power because not only do we care so deeply about creating high-quality products, we listen to our consumers and create products that work for them, while always staying true to who we are. Argan oil is at the heart of all our products, ensuring its transformative benefits are working to keep hair strong and shining. It’s the ingredient that helped catapult the brand, and is also the ingredient that keeps consumers coming back for every amazing product launch. The hair industry is constantly evolving and growing. New products are launched, new trends emerge, but Moroccanoil has always listened to our consumer and grown with them and their needs. We grow alongside our consumers and launch products to fit what they are looking for, while ensuring we stay true to who we are, which includes having argan oil at the base of all our products for a hydrating and luxurious experience.

You’ve recently launched Treatment Purple. Tell us about the product and what it does.

We are so excited about the launch of Moroccanoil Treatment Purple. With Moroccanoil Treatment having such a cult following, we wanted to build on the category and offer something that is specifically created for the needs of blonde, highlighted, and gray hair to neutralize brassiness and counteract unwanted yellow and orange hues over time. It has the same benefits of our original Moroccanoil Treatment that consumers know and love, just in a gorgeous purple hue.

Why was it important to come out with the Treatment Purple?

It’s important for Moroccanoil as a brand to have products for all hair types and needs. With our original Moroccanoil Treatment fit for medium to thick or curly hair, and our Moroccanoil Treatment Light for hair that is fine or lightly colored, the next step for us was a formula that was made for those with highlights, grays, and blondes to keep their hair color vibrant without unwanted brassiness.

The brand is now in 80 countries around the world. What do you think when you reflect on this international success?

Our products have done so much for salons, stylists, and customers alike, and it makes me feel proud to have contributed a small part to such a large industry. Throughout this entire experience, I’ve learned that to be truly successful, you must live your brand every day. At the end of the day, it comes down to having the right product and the right team in front of you.

Any sneak preview of things we should look forward to later in the year?

We’re always working to create high quality products that our consumers are looking for, finding white spaces in the market, and we have some exciting things in the pipeline.

What do you personally have lined up for fun this summer?

During the summer months, I love to spend my time at my house in Canada. It’s such a great escape from the business and hustle of New York City, and it’s a great opportunity to spend quality time with my children.

