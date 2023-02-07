Bottega Veneta reveals multi-location campaign for Summer ’23

The new Bottega Veneta campaign and film is here, featuring faces of the moment shot in locations all over Milan, Puglia, and Australia. Kate Moss, who went viral in her luxe leather lumber jack shirt when she made a rare catwalk appearance for the brand last season, was also captured in a landscape imagined by frequent collaborator, Gaetano Pesce. (The question is whether her endorsement of the humble clothing staple, which she’s seen in again, above, will ignite a trend.) The campaign serves as center stage for the new leather carryall Andiamo bag, which was introduced for Summer ’23 by Matthieu Blazy. Both the model imagery and the premise of the bag (its name translates to ‘let’s go’) are rooted in moving gracefully, gradually, and with ease—feeding into Blazy’s design mantra of ‘craft in motion.’ The new it bag will be available worldwide from February 7—so keep your eyes peeled for it on the street during Fashion Month.

Keren Craig launches Nidra Devi

Former Marchesa cofounder and co-creative director Keren Craig has revealed her new baby: a luxe loungewear collection titled Nidra Devi. Named for the Hindu goddess of sleep (our kind of influencer!), the inaugural offering will incorporate 15 looks including caftans, dresses, tuxedos, and pajamas—all bearing the rich and elegant detailing like embroidery and embellishment that red carpet mainstay Marchesa was known for. Craig enlisted Zanna Roberts Rassi to style the debut lineup for the lookbook and digital rollout. The collection itself is said to retail from $750 to $5,000, and will be available at Good Six showroom in Chelsea, with plans to land in other luxury department stores in time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keren Craig (@nidra__devi)

Jonathan Simkhai has a new guise

SIMKHAI has entered the chat. Facing into year 13 in business and on the back of a successful last decade, designer Jonathan Simkhai has ushered in the next era with the rebranding of his namesake label. And as for what that means in this day and age: a new mononymous brand identity—’SIMKHAI’—and a wiped-clean social media feed, a slick campaign starring Italian super Mariacarla Boscono photographed by Drew Vickers, and an XL traffic-stopping billboard sitting high atop Sunset Boulevard for good measure. The rebrand comes just days before the LA-based designer’s upcoming show, which will happen this Friday evening, and big reveal for what he’s been cooking up for Fall Winter ’23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIMKHAI (@simkhai)

Kristen McMenamy and Katie Grand are collaborating with AGL

Fashion legends Kristen McMenamy and Katie Grand have reportedly joined forces with sisters Vera, Sara, and Mari Giusti of the luxury footwear brand AGL to develop a capsule collection. In the first partnership for the Italian company, there’s expected to be eight styles, from embellished booties and Western boots to retro platforms, all of which will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week on February 23. Judging by both of their epic personal aesthetics, fashion fans will be clamoring for this one…watch this space!

Mango partners with SIMONMILLER

Mango’s latest collaboration is coming your way this summer. The Spanish high street hero has plucked Los Angeles Valley-based SIMONMILLER for its next summer capsule collection, which is due to hit stores in May. In a release, Mango teased that the collection will combine its own Mediterranean sensibility with Chelsea Hansford’s sense of California cool. Tipped as a full lifestyle collection of everything from ready-to-wear and footwear to handbags and accessories, Mango also teased a “warm, bold palette and hand-drawn prints signature of both brands.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.