Cipriani Wall Street played home to a particularly stylish mid-week crowd last night, as fashion figures gathered at the elegant downtown venue for the 74th annual Parsons Benefit. The red carpet, cocktail reception, seated dinner, and awards ceremony raised a staggering $1.7 million for the globally-recognized art and design school—and the MFA Fashion Design and Society class of 2023 proved their status as next-gen names to watch, as they presented their garments during the student runway fashion show portion.

The evening honored three individuals and their monumental achievements: supermodel, activist, and advocate Naomi Campbell, Balmain creative director and diversity champion Olivier Rousteing, and Neiman Marcus Group’s highly-respected CEO Geoffroy Von Raemdonck. Anna Wintour presented the traditional Parsons Table Award to Rousteing with a poignant speech about his tireless efforts to make the world a more accepting place, Caroline Herrera presented to her longtime friend Von Raemdonck, and Marc Jacobs accepted the accolade on behalf of Naomi Campbell, while entertaining the crowd with stories from their decades-long friendship.

Among the many, many notable attendees were Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Jodie Turner Smith, Dapper Dan, Marni Senofonte, Diane Von Furstenberg, Tory Burch, Victor Glemaud, Joseph Altuzarra, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Lazaro Hernandez, Jack McCollough, Donna Karan, Olivia Palermo, Gigi Burris, Laura Kim, Fern Mallis, Leigh Lezark, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and president of The New School, Dwight A. McBride.

This year’s Benefit co-chairs were Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon, Saint New York Partners co-founder Alexandra Moosally, and LVMH’s chief human resources officer Gena Smith. A surprise, special performance by Busta Rhymes also lifted spirits on the night.

See inside the soirée, below:

Images: Getty

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.