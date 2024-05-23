Cheers! This week, we teamed up with Hive & Colony to reopen their Soho menswear store at 109 Mercer St. Of course, plenty of chicsters—including Alex Lundqvist, Dougie Joseph, Dusty Lachowicz, and more—came dressed in their sharpest Hive & Colony suits for the occasion.

During the evening, guests mingled across the store’s split two levels while discovering Hive & Colony’s latest made-to-order summer suiting, shoes, ties, belts, and much more. In addition to its dapper wares on display, the night also celebrated the launch of Hive & Colony’s new fragrance, Sartor (short for “Sartorialist”). The deep green scent features crisp notes of sandalwood, cardamom, violet, fig, cedar, and vanilla—a dashing addition to any cologne lovers’ collection, which you can exclusively find at Hive & Colony’s stores.

Attendees kept cool with refreshing champagne and Hampton Water rosé. Mercer & Prince whiskey, Teremana tequila, and Ten To One rum kept both bars fully stocked for any range of nightcaps. Of course, we also delivered a range of special themed cocktails to celebrate—after all, the only thing more classic than sharply cut suiting is a classic old fashioned!

As for the chicsters in attendance? Hive & Colony kept both floors bustling (it was packed!!!) with a sharp crowd for the affair, including Graham Norton, Sam Vartholomeos, Christian Bendek, Igee Okafor, Ryan Cooper, Keytt Lundqvist, Garrett Swann, Hunter Kohl, Flint Beamon, Kevin Breen, Luke DiTella, Daniele Carettoni, Matthew Cancel, Sam Kang, Ese Oriekoe, Marcus Teo, Maria Castillo, Harol Baez, Greivy Lou, Michael Stefanov, Eddie Roche, Nandini Vaid, AJ Clarke, Jacques Point du Jour, Martha Luna, Chris Constable, Tyler Shamro, Rose Swarbrick, Steve Gonzalez, Dan Michel, Doug Giffin, Patrick Hazlewood, Kyle Lamar Rice, Joe Ballaris, Alexander Larsen, Terrence Williams, Andrea Preziotti, George Brown, Drew Brody, Clay Brown, Andrew Nodell, Brooke Kate, Todd Elkins, Ben Brewster, Jivielle Agustin, Aaron Aguila, Carl Curry, Conor Meehan, Daniele Carettoni, Josh McGregor, Kane Manera, Jimmy Rivera, Melissa Rakiro, Walter Prince, Mike Jeffrey, Mike Woods, Miles Reza, Nick Hilkin, Olivia Root, Joseph Platia, Kendis Gibson, Les Moore, Shannon Lund, Stefano Kaplan, Weston Serame, Yadrian Gonzalez, Netso Sebarnes, Anuraag Ranganathan, Nathan Simpson, Marc Rozic, Jennifer Jones, Alexandra Brown, Brandon Goldman, LJ Garcia, and more.

Below, discover all the festivities from Hive & Colony’s opening party at its new Soho store—which you can discover now by booking an appointment on its website.

All images: Sofia Belhouari

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.