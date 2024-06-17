Gisele Bündchen’s Balmain Blooms…MAC’s Billion Dollar Ball…Plus! Who’s PUMA’s New Star?

Gisele Bündchen blooms for Balmain’s Spring 2024 campaign

A rose is a rose is a rose is a rose! Olivier Rousteing‘s certainly had roses on the brain, as seen in Balmain’s new Spring 2024 campaign with Gisele Bündchen. Shot by Rafael Pavarotti, the brand’s black-and-white imagery is themed around varieties of the flower—which filled its collection with 3D accents, prints, and more—and its symbolism of joy and romance. The imagery also spotlights Balmain’s new Jolie Madame handbag, referencing the brand’s mid-century postwar designs with a well-rounded flair.

All images: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Balmain

MAC’s Billion Dollar Ball brings Viva Glam to Wall Street

MAC Cosmetics continued its fundraising efforts towards equality and AIDS prevention with the return of its Billion Dollar Ball. The splashy event, held in a Wall Street bank vault in New York City’s Financial District, celebrated the brand’s 30th anniversary of its MAC AIDS Foundation’s Viva Glam campaign. The starry affair was hosted by Kim Petras and Danna Paola, who also served as the event’s headlining performers. Glamorous guests at the event included Serena Williams, Lil’ Kim, Teyana Taylor, Normani, Winnie Harlow, Lourdes Leon, Leomie Anderson, Jessel Taank, Tierra Whack, CT Hedden, Alex Consani, Isan Elba, Amanda Lepore, Gottmik, Johnny Coronado, Susanne Bartsch, Drew Elliot, Aida Moudachirou-Rébois, and more.

All images: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

A$AP Rocky & Bottega Veneta team up to celebrate fatherhood

A$AP Rocky is bringing a stylish spin to dad life with Bottega Veneta. The Italian luxury brand has tapped the rapper—who’s also its latest ambassador—and his two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, for a new “Portraits of Fatherhood” series photographed by Carrie Mae Weems. The images find the star, RZA, and Riot Rose playing together and learning to play piano, all in celebration of the importance of parenting and family.

“I don’t think there are many people in my culture who advocate for fatherhood and parenthood,” said A$AP Rocky. “This player persona is very pushed. When you think about a rapper, you think about adolescence, about the single bachelor lifestyle. When you think about A$AP Rocky, you think about a playboy, pretty boy, bras being thrown on stage. This is about me as one-woman man, as a family man. It is about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent.”

All images: Carrie Mae Weems/Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

PUMA names BLACKPINK’s Rosé as global brand ambassador

BLACKPINK in your area! PUMA has just tapped Rosé, member of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, as its newest global brand ambassador. The musician’s new role will find her supporting Puma’s “Rewrite the Classics” staple franchises and styles, as well as starring in upcoming global campaigns. “I am so excited to join the Puma family” Rosé said. “I cannot wait for my fans to join my next chapter with PUMA.”

Pomellato’s chic dinner unveils new “Dualism of Milan” jewelry collection

Luxury jewelry brand Pomellato revealed its latest high jewelry collection with a chic dinner in Milan. Held at the Museo della Permanente, the event showcased creative director Vincenzo Castaldo’s sparkling “The Dualism of Milan” collection inspired by Milan’s creativity and environment. Stars in attendance included Jodie Turner Smith, Carla Bruni, Lucy Hale, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Benedetta Porcaroli, Hande Erçel, Janice Man, Sabina Belli, Boris Barboni, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Pomellato

