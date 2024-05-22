Editor’s Pick: Moroccanoil Treatment Purple

What: Moroccanoil has just released its new Moroccanoil Treatment Purple. The argan oil-infused formula features pigments to correct tones across gray, blonde, and highlighted hair, while also providing added shine. Just like its older sister, Moroccanoil’s beloved Moroccanoil Treatment, this oil includes a lightweight feel with a smooth finish—which can be applied to both damp or dry hair for the best effect.

Who: Founder Carmen Tal developed Moroccanoil Treatment Purple to help customers with hair that features lighter tones—whether through blonde, gray, or highlighted tones. True to its namesake, the violet-hued oil creates a contrast to balance lighter hair colors against orange undertones, while also combatting dulling brassiness.

Why: Moroccanoil Treatment Purple smoothly and naturally corrects problems with hair tones, particularly for those with lighter hair colors that can be damaged by the sun or intense salon treatments. The refreshing formula includes linseed extract and argan oil as well, instantly conditioning one’s hair without leaving a residue. As a bonus, the argan formula also provides your hair with its signature shine, bounce, and ease, allowing it to stay light, smooth, and radiant all season.

Where: Moroccanoil’s website.

How much: $38.

All images: Courtesy of Moroccanoil

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.