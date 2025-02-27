Fendi Celebrates 100 Years At Milan Fashion Week

Ciao! Fendi toasted a century of fashion with its Fall 2025 show—and plenty of brand pals and VIP’s, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Hailee Steinfeld, Naomi Ace, Elizabeth Olsen, Matt Bomer, and more. During the Milan Fashion Week show, golden door opened for a parade of models in tailored dresses, belted shirts and jackets, plus an array of mules, boots, and Baguette and Peekaboo bags accentuated by stripes, geometric and floral crystals, and quilting. On the menswear front, a similar ethos continued with a sharp lineup of knitwear, overcoats, and suiting.

All images: Courtesy of Fendi

Gap Steps Into Spring With Parker Posey

Parker Posey’s latest role? Gap campaign star! The actress, who’s making the rounds amidst her memorable turn on The White Lotus season 3, is front and center for the brand’s new “Feels Like Gap” campaign celebrating its classic pieces and comfortable fit. Posey’s outfitted in Gap’s denim, T-shirts, jackets, and more for the shoot by Amy Troost, embracing versatile dressing with a relaxed ease. You can check out the full range yourself now on Gap.com.

All images: Amy Troost

Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, & Gayle King Are Going To Space, Thanks To Jeff Bezos

One small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind! Blu Origin—the space expedition spearheaded by Jeff Bezos—has found an all-star group of astronauts in Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, according to The New Yorker. The trio will go to space later this spring, also accompanied by former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn. Before committing, King checked in with her bestie Oprah and kids for their approval. “Once Kirby and Will and Oprah was fine with it, I was fine,” King said on CBS This Morning today. “I thought Oprah would say no, no. She said, ‘I think if you don’t do it, when they all come back and you had the opportunity to do it, you will be kicking yourself.’ She’s right.”

Robin Givhan Is Writing A Virgil Abloh Biography!

Renowned fashion journalist Robin Givhan is putting pen to paper for her latest book: a biography on the late Virgil Abloh. Announced on LinkedIn, Givhan’s Make It Ours will cover Abloh’s career trajectory in fashion—as well as as how he broke the mold of traditional design, pioneered in the streetwear space, and the industry’s coinciding changes. Though the book won’t launch until June, you can pre-order your own copy now on PenguinRandomHouse.com.

The Cinema Society Screens Riff Raff & Parties At Monsieur!

Wednesday night was action-packed, thanks to the Cinema Society! The organization and Roadside Attractions screened Dito Montiel’s new action thriller Riff Raff at Regal Essex Crossing, starring Bill Murray, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, Miles J. Harvey, Emanuela Postacchini, Michael Angelo Covino, and Jennifer Coolidge. Afterwards, guests gathered at Baz Luhrmann’s ornate new lounge Monsieur for an afterparty filled with delicious cocktails—plus oysters, truffle gnocchi, tuna tartare, and caviar-topped potato bites! Attendees included Katie Holmes, Grace Coddington, Sam Vartholomeos, Michael Aronov, Rosanna Arquette, Eszter Balint, Josh Charles, Sophie Flack, Noma Dumezweni, Gabe Fazio, Johnathan Fernandez, Evan Mock, Jackie Hoffman, Jihae, Carol Kane, Toby Kebbel, Tory Kittles, Hunter Kohl, Travis Cronin, Rock Kohli, David Krumholtz, Karen “Duff” Duffy Lambros, John Pollono, Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, Adam Paulsen, Noah Rothman, Chris Dennis, Patrick Muldoon, Patrick Hibler, Eric d’Arbeloff, Adrian Martinez, Marky Ramone, Laila Robins, Eddie Roche, Alex Dickerson, Andrew Saffir, Luke Slattery, Orfeh, Mariah Strongin, Trudie Styler, Eliot Sumner, Jake Sumner, Lucy Sumner, Sophie Sumner, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Dean Winters.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

J.Crew Toasts 100 Years Of The New Yorker With A New Collab

Extra, extra! To mark its 100th anniversary, The New Yorker has teamed up with J.Crew on a whimsical new collaboration. Launching today, the pair’s capsule nods to the publication’s witty attitude and J.Crew’s preppy heritage. Retailing from $33 to $168, the line features men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing in a sharp neutral palette. Standout pieces include striped rugby shirts, cozy brushed sweaters, athleisure, printed T-shirts, and Oxford shirts—plus a casual cap and a tote bag ideal for carting your essentials (and print magazines!) around town. You can shop the full line now on J.Crew.com!

All images: Courtesy of J.Crew

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.