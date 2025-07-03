High summer is here—and so is The Daily Summer‘s latest issue! Inside, we’re diving deep into everything happening in the Hamptons and beyond. Our cover features Ford Models beauty Elizabeth Lake in a shot by Caroline Fiss and styled by Freya Drohan. Inside models immerse themselves in a fashion meets art editorial. The editorial features the models with stunning works by artist Brandusa Niro at Avant Gallery’s location in Miami’s Design District.

Plus! Our Hamptons Most Stylish list is back! Did you make the cut? We also have a look inside our star-studded Fashion Los Angeles Awards, filled with memorable moments from Hailey Bieber, Chappell Roan, Lizzo, and more—plus some of the top parties of the season. Shoshanna Gruss fills us in on her brand’s latest summer collection, Banana Republic’s Meena Anvary chats destination dressing and travel-inspired style, and Revelry’s Purvi Padia shares her advice for updating your home decor and hosting summer soirées!

For those heading Out East, we also caught up with Lavazza’s Daniele Foti and chef Jarad McCarroll about their new collab with the Montauk Yacht Club, The Agency’s Randi Ball, Unlimited Earth Care’s Frederico Azevedo, and Douglas Elliman’s Eklund Group’s Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun on the latest Hamptons goings-on. It’s an issue you don’t want to miss! Happy reading!

Photography: Caroline Fiss

Read the issue here!

