Genuine hospitality is a quiet art—one that blends great food, crisp cocktails and an atmosphere with the kind of thoughtful details that makes people feel instantly at home. Erin Pollard, founder of Underwater Weaving Studio, brings the same effortless charm to hosting as she does to her art: with simplicity, style, and intention. As an artist, stylist, and creative host, she gave The Daily Front Row a peek behind the scenes at how she weaves together gatherings that feel as good as they look.

The secret to a dreamy summer soirée? According to Pollard, it’s all about five sensory and creative elements. Keep reading to hear more about her laid-back, stylish tips that help create that elusive mix of ease, warmth, and wow, before and after guests arrive!

1. Setting the Intention

Every great celebration begins with a clear point of view—the guiding spirit that brings the event into focus. If its clear, then the pieces will come together authentically and naturally. Ideally, the concept comes from everyday life making the celebration feel organic. Something seasonal is always preferred, but it shouldn’t be grand or overworked. It’a important to remember that the most evocative themes are often the simplest: think, Riviera Summer, Peas (insert other seasonal vegetable here), or Harvesting the Cut Flower Garden. A well-chosen theme becomes your gentle guide, inspiring choices in atmosphere, palette, floral elements, linens, guest list, and sound. Think of it as a creative starting point that invites exploration, sparks storytelling, and anchors the gathering with intention.

Images: Kelsey Cherry; Anna Watt

2. Guiding Guests

When guests arrive, they’re looking for cues: Did I wear the right thing? Where do I go? Who do I know? Naturally, we think a warm smile, a drink offering, and good tunes create immediate ease. But as hosts often juggle last-minute details, there are things you can do to make everyone feel chill. Invite friends to a gathering in pairs or small groups so they know they will know others there. Create tactile icebreakers—a shared activity like assembling floral arrangements or helping with the food preparation can be fun. There is nothing wrong with inviting guests to participate in your process. If friends are relaxed, the real connections take root.

3. The Activity

Indeed, sitting down to a great meal together at a table is lovely and simply enough of a reason to gather. However, we’re unifiably looking for ways to disconnect and use our hands right now, so basket making has become a popular reason to gather. We should know—we’re busier than ever this summer! I think making baskets together strikes a rare and beautiful balance; hands-on without being hurried, meditative without being solitary, and creative without needing prior skill. It puts guests into a rhythm, where conversation flows easily between weaving and bites. If basket weaving isn’t for you, find ways for guests to “lose time,” something that slows everyone down just enough to be fully present. For guests to leave with a handmade object, a shared sense of accomplishment, and a tangible reminder of the time shared is the whole point, after all!

Images: Sam Gold; Anna Watt

4. No Drama

Every gathering will have an unscripted moment. It just will. To stay cool in the chaos is part of the magic of hosting. Of course, it may not feel magical at the time… While it can be initially a challenge, one must breathe… deliberately. The pause will recalibrate your nervous system and at least help swerve from a spiral. You can also reframe the moment for yourself: “This is part of the story.” (because like it or not, it is now!) Whatever happened is just adding texture and perhaps some laughs and great memories later. Most guests won’t remember the hiccup, but they will remember your energy. If you need help, try to delegate with grace. People love being helpful, so including helpers and guests in the solution can turn a mini-crisis into a moment of connection. Also, laugh. Humor diffuses tension even if you know it’s not initially ha-ha funny. If you show you’re unfazed, your guests will be unfazed too.

5. A Parting Gift

I very much dislike flashy or over-packaged parting gifts packed with “stuff”— a parting gift should feel personal, intentional, and tied to the spirit of the gathering. It can be super small. I like guests to think, “Aw, someone thought of me and my experience after the event!” Some ideas below.

At my son’s birthday parties, I always give the kids seeds and a pot or a little plant— for adults a sprig of rosemary, a clipping from your garden, or a potted herb wrapped in linen or kraft paper. It’s alive, practical, and symbolic of growth and care.

A handwritten recipe is always so nice, especially one that ties to something you served or shared that evening. Tuck it into a linen napkin or tie it with a ribbon you love.

Of course, a small woven item or a basket can be sweet as well: A coaster, baby hand basket, or basket weaving kit. It’s tactile, echoes the rhythm of making, and becomes useful and sustainable in everyday life.

Seasonal salts or oils, a pair of gardening shears work well also. Lovely local New York stores like Il Buco, Nickey Kehoe, and Officina 1397 and Hamptons shops Utiliatira Montauk, East Hampton Gardens, The General Store and E-E Home carry beautifully crafted items that can be presented thoughtfully.

Pressed flowers or leaves can be a unique gift too. I have an ongoing flower pressing practice with my son, where they can be framed in card stock or laid between sheets of recycled paper with a note. They’re so special and I’m sure your guests will think so too!

Cheers and happy hosting!

Images: Erin Pollard