Editor’s Pick: Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner

What: Glow Recipe has just unveiled the Cloudberry Bright Essence toner, a facial toner packed with vitamins. The toner’s cleansing properties are boosted with ingredients including rice water, collagen amino acids, and CoQ10.

Who: Sarah Lee and Christine Chang founded Glow Recipe together in 2014, with the goal of bringing trending Korean beauty practices to the US market. In the decade since, the pair have become renowned for their range of products—which all feature fruit extracts and natural ingredients that influence their names.

Why: Within Glow Recipe’s repertoire, the Cloudberry Essence toner is further elevated by its namesake berries—which are filled with Vitamin C and Vitamin E. Combined with rice water and oat and collagen amino acids, the product’s ingredients keep the skin bright and hydrated. Meanwhile, glycerin maintains skin moisture, while Coenzyme Q10 (also known as CoQ10) provides a strong skin barrier to uphold cleanliness and clarity throughout the day.

How much: $38

Where: GlowRecipe.com and CultBeauty.com

All images: Courtesy of Cult Beauty

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.