Your Hamptons 2025 Summer Guide is Here!

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means one thing to New York’s city dwellers; the summer season in the Hamptons is finally underway. Pack your bags, and come along for the ride because we at The Daily have compiled a list of the latest and greatest restaurant, shops, fitness studios, beauty, and hotel openings Out East. While there will always be the Hamptons mainstays, like farm stands Amber Waves and Round Swamp, restaurants Bilboquet, Moby’s, and Crow’s Nest, and classic hotels like Topping Rose, each summer there are always exciting new additions. We’ll be updating this list regularly, so be sure to check back for more! Now, without further ado, a look at what’s NEW!

RESTAURANTS

Camp Rubirosa (East Hampton)

Rubirosa is heading East with Camp Rubirosa, a seasonal pop-up in East Hampton running from Memorial Day through mid-September. Housed at the historic 31 Race Lane, the experience is meant to channel the rustic charm of the Italian countryside and the relaxed spirit of the East End. Guests can enjoy Rubirosa’s beloved thin-crust tie-dye pizza, house-made pastas, and local seafood in a nostalgic, summer camp-inspired setting, featuring an outdoor piazza and vintage touches. A collaboration between owner Maria Pappalardo and media entrepreneur-turned-restaurateur Brian Bedol (of beloved Sag Harbor Tavern), Camp Rubirosa opens a vibrant new chapter for the iconic Mulberry Street favorite. Reservations available exclusively on Resy.

Image: Courtesy

Crazy Pizza (East Hampton)

We all know that the Hamptons needs to continue upping its pizza game and thankfully those behind Majestas and Altamarea Group have risen to the challenge. Following its acclaimed SoHo debut in Fall 2024, Crazy Pizza arrives in the Hamptons this June at 47 Montauk Highway. The new outpost will serve hand-tossed, ultra-thin crust pizzas and Italian classics crafted with premium ingredients imported from Italy. Guests can expect more than just a meal—Crazy Pizza brings its signature Spinning Chefs, live DJ sets, and high-energy ambiance, blending Italian flair with East End spirit.

Swifty’s at The Hedges Inn (East Hampton)

Probably one of the most anticipated openings this year is brought to us by Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall , who are proudly unveiling Swifty’s at The Hedges Inn this weekend. This is the latest chapter in the storied legacy of the beloved New York City boîte, originally revived at their other most-talked-about property, The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, back in 2019. Now, for the first time, Swifty’s brings its signature blend of impeccable food, warm hospitality, and lively atmosphere to East Hampton, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.

Set at one of East Hampton’s most iconic addresses, Swifty’s captures the local rhythm—sunlit breakfasts, unhurried lunches, golden hour cocktails, and convivial dinners that linger into the night. With a seamless indoor-outdoor layout, the space offers an elegant yet relaxed setting, perfect for everything from celebratory dinners to spontaneous lunches or a quiet morning coffee.

Images: Courtesy

Sagaponack General (Sagaponack)

Established in 1878, when Sagg Main was a horse-drawn highway and Sag Harbor bustled with docked ships and local trade, the Sagaponack General Store was the town’s sole outpost—stocked with everything from farm tools to Gold Dust Soap powder. Today, its weathered floorboards still echo the footsteps of generations past. Now lovingly restored for this Summer with the chicest of decor, the store invites you back in to be part of its next chapter. Inside, you’ll find a thoughtfully curated selection: Sagaponack honey and flowers, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and a delicious assortment of sandwiches, soups, salads, sides, and everything in between. Even more, the nostalgia is wafting through the air at full blast with the restored penny candy display as a central feature. A true General Store in every sense of the word!

Images: Courtesy

El Verano (Southampton)

Inspired by the summer homes of Cuernavaca and Valle de Bravo, El Verano is an elevated Mexican restaurant from Chef Julian Medina and partner Meghan Manzi. Showcasing his signature modern twist on traditional dishes, Chef Medina crafts a seasonal, locally sourced menu that reflects his culinary finesse. What’s new for Summer 2025, you ask? First up is the El Verano Taco Lot. Opening this Memorial Day weekend, the casual, outdoor Mexico City–style taqueria sits next to El Verano. Grab a picnic table and dig into favorites like queso fundido, birria tacos, or Chef Medina’s signature lobster roll, paired with refreshing drinks like a hibiscus-lime Mexican Arnold Palmer or frozen margarita; the ideal relaxing al fresco dining experience or beach-ready takeout experience.

Next up is El Farm Market. Also debuting this Memorial Day weekend at 101 Jobs Lane, El Farm Market offers a curated selection of prepared foods, including Chef Medina’s guacamole, roasted tomato salsa, dips, and sandwiches such as a lobster BLT, French dip, and Mexican tortas—plus seasonal farm-fresh produce.

Memory Motel (Montauk)

Montauk’s legendary dive bar, Memory Motel, is leveling up this Summer season with a new concession stand, featuring a menu by Chef Chris Watts. From BBQ brisket sandwiches to his playful take on a classic happy meal (yum!), the offerings are perfect for beachgoers or late-night revelers looking to refuel.

Tusk Bar @ Moby’s (East Hampton)

Speaking of mainstay Moby’s… This summer, The Tusk Bar—named one of Esquire’s Best New Bars in America and celebrated for serving one of the best martinis around—heads East for a special residency at Moby’s in East Hampton. Taking over the front bar starting this Memorial Day weekend, the pop-up brings a taste of Manhattan’s beloved cocktail scene to the beach. Expect The Tusk Bar’s signature convivial energy, a front-facing oyster station, and a rotating menu of vibrant, summer-driven cocktails led by Bar Director Tristan Brunel. The residency marks the first in a series of city-to-shore collaborations at Moby’s, blending golden-hour glamour with effortless East End charm.

Sea Salt (Montauk)

Sole East Resort unveils the next phase in its culinary journey with the debut of Sea Salt, a fully reimagined restaurant replacing The Backyard. Led by acclaimed chef Melissa O’Donnell, the new concept brings a fresh menu and a breezy, modern ambiance. The redesigned space embraces open-air dining, natural textures, and coastal tones—capturing Montauk’s signature laid-back charm with an elevated twist.

Chef O’Donnell, known for Manhattan staples like Salt and Salt Bar and Duryea’s out East, returns to Sole East nearly two decades after helping open its original restaurant. At Sea Salt, she presents a vibrant Mediterranean-inspired menu featuring bold coastal flavors—think octopus confit with fava Santorini, house-made dips like labneh and red pepper feta, and local fish in classic bouillabaisse. The result is a refined yet relaxed dining experience that blends the spirit of a Mediterranean beach club with the comfort of an American beachside backyard.

Image: Courtesy

Namiro (Southampton)

Just in time for summer, Namiro is ushering in a new wave of much-needed sushi and Asian cuisine in Southampton. The concept is the brainchild of music industry powerhouses Alexis and Gary Spangler and Jon Lewis—names known for launching global talent—teaming up with Kenneth Lockard of KRL Construction, whose signature aesthetic defines some of the East End’s most striking spaces. On the menu: perfect cuts of sushi, inventive rolls, shareable small plates, and an Asian-inspired cocktail menu that’s playful yet refined. Located at 76C Jobs Lane, Namiro will be open daily, year-round.

Images: Courtesy

Serpico’s Bread Co. (All Hamptons)

Serpico’s Bread Co. is rolling into the Hamptons this summer with its mobile café, bringing with it a devotion to the kind of artisanal baking rarely seen outside of Europe. Born during the pandemic and helmed by TV-producer-turned-baker Jim Serpico, the family-run outfit—formerly Side Hustle Artisanal Bread—has evolved from a backyard passion project into one of Long Island’s most buzzed-about culinary ventures. Think wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, Florentine Schiacciata paninis, and loaded bread bowls with slow-simmered sauces—all prepared in a gleaming custom mobile kitchen complete with a Fiero Forno brick oven. Highlights include the Fiery Three-Cheese Melt with spicy berry jam, the Angry Neapolitan pizza, and the Hustle & Flow panini, a flavor bomb of prosciutto, mozzarella, and arugula. Part bakery, part performance, Serpico’s is an edible love letter to Italian roots.

Minnow at The Galley Ho (North Fork)

Perched along the tranquil shores of Cutchogue Harbor, Minnow is poised to redefine waterfront dining on the North Fork. This breezy seafood spot, set inside the historic Galley Ho, often sources directly from owner Andrea Tese’s own pound traps. It’s a method as sustainable as it is storied, ensuring that only the best, most responsible catch makes it to the plate. At Minnow, the menu is dictated by the sea. Each day brings a new array of ultra-fresh, line-caught offerings, prepared with reverence yet with a modern twist. With its deep connection to the water, commitment to sustainability, and unfussy elegance, Minnow isn’t just a restaurant—it’s an ode to the North Fork’s coastal heritage.

Images: Courtesy

SHOPS

TWP (Southampton)

TWP makes its debut in the Hamptons this season, setting up residence in a rare and storied landmark at the heart of Southampton’s historic Main Street. Within this timeless setting, TWP’s signature clean, modern aesthetic finds harmony with the building’s vintage charm. Natural textures—seagrass flooring, linen, wood, and rattan—imbue the space with a warm, layered elegance. Founded by Trish Wescoat Pound in partnership with Andrew Rosen, TWP reimagines American sportswear through a contemporary lens. Each collection masterfully blends utilitarian workwear, menswear-inspired tailoring, and a hint of glamour. Thoughtfully crafted in New York City from the finest heritage fabrics, TWP offers a refined and versatile wardrobe—perfectly suited for every Hamptons moment, from sunlit strolls to evening soirées.

Carolina Asera x Memory Motel (Montauk)

This summer, Memory Motel unveils a nostalgic new venture: a limited-time merch shop designed in collaboration with artist Carolina Asera. One of the motel’s rooms will be transformed into a 70s-inspired, shoppable installation—Memory Merch—where every item, from curated home goods to Asera’s custom pieces, is for sale. It’s retro reverie meets modern style, all wrapped in Montauk cool.

Sézane x LDV at The Maidstone (East Hampton)

From June 20 through July 27, Sézane brings its Amour Tour to the Hamptons with a sun-soaked pop-up at LDV at The Maidstone. Hidden just beyond a lush garden, the boutique hotel’s Retail Shack will be reimagined as a Paris-meets-East Hampton escape, offering bestselling staples, signature accessories like the Justine basket bag, and exclusive summer pieces. Open daily, this seaside stop blends French elegance with effortless East End charm.

Giorgio Armani Mare (Shelter Island)

Giorgio Armani Mare, the brand’s refined tribute to coastal elegance, docks this July on Shelter Island for the final stop of its 2025 summer voyage. Following appearances in Porto Cervo, Cannes, and Capri, the custom Giorgio Armani Mare yacht, Sørvind by Giorgio Armani, will anchor in the Hamptons with a takeover of a local restaurant and beachfront (the location remains under wraps for now, but if I had to venture a guess… let’s just say, Sunset Beach might be in the mix), bringing the spirit of Italian summer to the East End. The Shelter Island pop-up will feature the line’s signature aesthetic—tropical palms in muted grey and turquoise tones, offset by warm wooden textures and furnished with Armani/Casa Outdoor pieces. Guests can also expect immersive touches, from Armani/Dolci ice cream carts to curated beachside elements like branded life buoys, surfboards, and table football, all set to a summer soundtrack by DJ Emmanuelle.

Images: Courtesy

ODEUM (East Hampton)

Retail meets ritual at ODEUM, East Hampton’s most exciting new boutique. Conceived by the creators of the cult-favorite Scorpios Bazaars (of Mykonos and Bodrum fame), this concept store feels more like a stage than a storefront—an immersive, mood-driven space where fashion, art, and design unfold like a story. The edit is meant to be transportive: liquid silks by Taller Marmo, sculptural pieces by Nensi Dojaka, romantic florals from Richard Quinn, and handwoven wonders by Marrakshi Life and Caravana. Jewelry doubles as art; ceramics feel ethereal. Every detail—from the lighting to the scent—has been choreographed.

RH Outdoor (East Hampton) – Opening June 2025

This June, RH unveils one of its first dedicated Outdoor Galleries in East Hampton. Just off Main Street, the space showcases luxury alfresco living—from designer furniture and fire tables to bespoke umbrellas, rugs, and lighting. Complimentary design services via RH Interior Design offer expert guidance to transform any outdoor setting into a sanctuary.

Zimmermann (East Hampton & Southampton)

The essence of Zimmermann—relaxed elegance with a sun-drenched edge—finds a home in East Hampton and Southampton this season. Designed by Studio McQualter, both boutiques reopened in April, offering the Summer Swim 2025 collection in spaces that channel the brand’s signature grace and coastal glamour.

Sage and Madison (Sag Harbor)

A stylish Sag Harbor staple, Sage & Madison returns this season with a curated lineup of fashion and design. Highlights include the debut of REWORKED by Joey Wölffer and collections from Libertine, Rebecca Taylor, Azulu, and more. The boutique and café—helmed by curator Chris Coffee—is equal parts lifestyle hub and design destination. Sage & Madison is also beloved for its bespoke embroidered gift boxes and elevated hostess gifts. Whether you’re grabbing a latte from their signature haute coffee truck or shopping pop-ups from Oscar de la Renta and Marni., every visit feels like a curated dream.

Images: Courtesy

CardVault by Tom Brady (East Hampton)

What will the Hamptons’ newest obsession be this Summer? Cards, thanks to Tom Brady. CardVault by Tom Brady opened in East Hampton Memorial Day weekend, blending sport and style with an immersive showroom experience. From Pokémon rarities to signed jerseys and luxe memorabilia, the shop is a collector’s paradise. Step through the signature vault door to discover exclusive merchandise, grading services, and a lounge designed for trading, pack-ripping, and pure hobby joy.

Blue & Cream (Sag Harbor)

As Blue & Cream opens its highly anticipated Sag Harbor outpost this Memorial Day, the retailer continues its legacy of spotlighting emerging labels—with Grey/Ven joining as a featured partner. Expect exclusive capsule collections across all five Blue & Cream locations, adding another stylish stop to the Hamptons shopping circuit—and a second summer home for Grey/Ven, whose East Hampton flagship is also back in full swing.

FITNESS

Shadowbox Pilates (Watermill)

Movement becomes mindfulness at Shadowbox, the elevated Pilates studio founded by Hamptons local Amanda Duckstein. Known for its sculpting, soul-centering sessions, the studio now offers ShadowSculpt—a hybrid of Reformer Pilates and HIIT—and introduces Shadowbox in the Wild, a new series taking classes outdoors across the East End.

Save the date for July 19 when Shadowbox teams up with Alexandra Beth Fine Jewelry for a day of Pilates, diamonds, and summer swag!

Image: Courtesy

Barnyard Fitness (Bridgehampton)

Just when you thought The Barn in Bridgehampton couldn’t get any buzzier, enter Barnyard Fitness—the latest addition to the Hamptons’ high-energy fitness scene. Founded by Hamptons local Brook “Minnie” Burnside, the studio brings infrared-heated classes that blend strength training with Pilates-inspired movement. The focus? Core-driven, functional workouts built for real strength and lasting longevity.

Kevyn Zeller Pilates (East Hampton)

This summer, Pilates expert Kevyn Zeller unveils her newest venture: Kevyn Zeller Pilates+, a serene, light-filled studio at 66 Newtown Lane in East Hampton. Known for her tailored private sessions and cult-like following, Kevyn introduces Core Collective Sessions—intimate, four-person classes that blend personal attention with the energy of community. Designed for restoration and refinement, the studio offers a distinctly elevated Pilates experience in the heart of the village.

Image: Courtesy

Nordic Strong (Sag Harbor)

Meet the Hamptons’ most invigorating workout of the season. Nordic Strong brings its Scandinavian-rooted fitness philosophy to Sag Harbor with a summer pop-up debut, ahead of its NYC flagship opening this Fall. Founded by Nicoline Roth, the concept draws from the Nordic principles of balance, resilience, and community. At its core is a patented machine—developed by a medical doctor and former elite skier—offering over 50 full-body, low-impact exercises that mimic the power and flow of cross-country skiing. This is not just a workout. It’s a movement. A practice of strength—inside and out—rooted in longevity, emotional wellness, and the joy of collective momentum.

Image: Courtesy

Outdoor Yoga In Montauk with Healing Artist, Ashley McGee (Montauk)

Ashley McGee, Montauk’s resident healing artist and sensory alchemist, brings her immersive outdoor yoga series to the Hamptons’ most coveted destinations—including Marram, Montauk Yacht Club, Hero Beach Club, and Montauk Row. Melding movement with nature, aromatherapy, and sound, McGee’s sessions are more than yoga—they’re sensorial sanctuaries. Thoughtfully curated and elevated in every detail, her waterfront flows are a breath of serenity amid the season’s buzz. Reserve your spot at ashleymcgee.yoga/schedule.

Image: Paul Brooke Jr.

BEAUTY

Pietro Simone Facial Clinic (East Hampton)

Celebrity skin expert Pietro Simone, renowned for his science-meets-luxury approach to skincare, brings his signature treatments to East Hampton. Located at 55 Newtown Lane, the new clinic offers Simone’s cult-favorite Corrective Lift Facial, microneedling, exosome therapies, and more—mirroring the bespoke offerings of his famed West Village Townhouse Clinic. With a clientele that includes Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Pietro continues to redefine modern skincare through his ethically innovative brand, featured globally from Goop to Meadowood Napa Valley.

Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa (All Hamptons)

Desperate for a Hamptons touch up but your NYC colorist is nowhere to be seen? No need to fear: esteemed stylist Paul Labrecque and his team are now available for private, in-home appointments across the East End, with a list of options that include haircuts, coloring, extensions, Biologique Recherche facials, and event-ready makeup. Now that’s what I call service!

HOTELS

The Hedges Inn (East Hampton)

Reopening this Summer under Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall—the visionaries behind Palm Beach’s The Colony Hotel—The Hedges Inn is entering a new era. Just steps from Main Beach, the 13-room inn blends historic charm with thoughtful luxury. Summer highlights include exclusive beach bonfire evenings and “Conversations at The Hedges,” a weekly speaker series inspired by the inn’s literary heritage, launching July 5.

Images: Courtesy

Michael Kors x Montauk Yacht Club (Montauk)

Global fashion meets Hamptons ease in this exclusive partnership between Michael Kors and Montauk Yacht Club. The Jet Set hotel package includes a signature Michael Kors travel bag, chef’s table dining at Ocean Club, a floating cabana spa massage, and a sunset electric boat cruise with rosé and crudités. The ultimate in stylish summer indulgence!

Image: Courtesy

OFFSHORE Montauk Hotel (Montauk)

Debuting this Summer, OFFSHORE Montauk redefines modern beachside hospitality. With 43 rooms and amenities, like a resort pool, infrared saunas, red light therapy, and a high-performance gym, this new property by Enduring Hospitality is designed for both vibrant energy and restorative wellness—all within walking distance of downtown and the beach. The best of both worlds…

Image: Courtesy

Surf Lodge (Montauk)

We all know and love (and love to hate) the Surf Lodge. So, why is this long time Montauk mainstay on the list of Hamptons 2025 openings? Because even a little face lift can make you feel like a new woman! This Summer, the Surf Lodge is back and better than ever, with a number of fun tweaks. It returns with a refreshed aesthetic and an unmatched summer lineup. Expect top-tier international DJs, Mediterranean cuisine, a remarkable wellness program, and a redesigned beach experience. New for 2025: an all-venue brunch series and opening weekend sets from Michael Bibi, Chloé Caillet, and Francis Mercier.

TO DO

The HUB (Bridgehampton)

The HUB is the Hamptons’ only luxury retail brand co-op. The vibrant mixed- use event space, luxury retail, and experience “hub” will host over 40+ elevated brands and curated activations throughout the season across its two-story, 6,000 sq. ft contemporary modern building. Some event experiences will include everything from premier fitness classes, spa services, disco parties, runway shows, cabaret performances (perhaps a visit from the one and only Countess Luann??), and much more. From Isaac Boots’ TORCHD residency to Skinney Medspa’s debut, the HUB combines fitness, retail, and immersive experiences. Look for exclusive art by Enrique Cabrera, fashion by Alex Vinash, and curated activations from around the globe. Adventure seekers can also rent a hot pink vehicle from Moke America or an electric bike from Bluejay Bikes to navigate the Hamptons’ busy summer roads. Modern Drama will showcase rare mid-century modern pieces across the HUB’s main and lower levels. Hampton Sun will provide sun protection essentials, offering luxurious sun block and bronzers. One stop shopping at its best!

Image: Courtesy

Salon 21 & The Maidstone Present “La Dolce Vita” (East Hampton)

This summer, Salon 21 transforms The Maidstone’s ground floor into a living gallery celebrating the art of leisure. Curated by Alex Bass, “La Dolce Vita” showcases works from artists like Clare Dufournier and Danielle Kosann, with cocktail parties and art-focused events throughout the season. On view May 16–September 30.

Wölffer Estate (Sagaponack)

Wölffer Estate launches a limited-edition Summer in a Bottle Rosé inspired by NARS’ new NARS Hot Escape Collection. This exclusive bottle captures the carefree spirit of summer with vibrant design and bold coastal energy, filled with Wölffer’s beloved Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé–available online at Wolffer.com and at Wölffer’s Tasting Room Boutique and The Wine Stand. Sunset Music Fridays returns May 23, joined by new Live Music Sundays beginning June 29. Fan-favorite tastings and golden hour pours make Wölffer a seasonal essential!

Trivia Night at Swifty’s x The Hedges Inn (East Hampton)

Every Sunday at 5pm, gather at Swifty’s for the East End’s most entertaining pre-dinner ritual. Originally launched at The Colony Palm Beach, Trivia Night invites guests to compete in lighthearted rounds of pop culture, music, and more—prizes are awarded, the energy is high, and good times are guaranteed!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.