Editor’s Pick: 140 Accabonac Road From The Agency Hamptons

What: The latest luxe property at boutique real estate brokerage The Agency Hamptons is a true standout. Housed at 140 Accabonac Road, the sharp East Hampton estate features an elegant open floor layout with modern amenities and sweeping green grounds.

Who: The Agency Hamptons’ new East Hampton office is led by managing director Randi Ball, whose experience ranges across luxe propertied in Southampton, Montauk, and more. Prior to joining The Agency, Ball’s experience in production and advertising led her to the world of real estate, where she’s since utilized her knowledge of design and marketing at the company. Her accolades include being Corcoran’s second top agent in East Hampton in 2022 and 2023, later earning The Agency’s Chairman’s Award in 2025. She was also a member of the President’s Council in 2021 and 2024, as well as part of the Platinum Council from 2020 to 2023.

Why: 140 Accabonac Road is a truly elegant property on the East Hampton real estate scene. The house’s chic, minimalist interiors include seven ensuite bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and an attached three-car garage—plus a gym and steam room for at-home wellness. Set on 2.64 acres—ensuring plenty of space any time of the year—the property even features an outdoor kitchen, pool, and hot tub, perfect for entertaining and taking in refreshing nature Out East.

How much: $8,950,000

Where: TheAgencyHamptons.com

