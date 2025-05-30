Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: 140 Accabonac Road From The Agency Hamptons

by Aaron Royce
140 Accabonac Road in East Hampton (Courtesy of The Agency Hamptons)

What: The latest luxe property at boutique real estate brokerage The Agency Hamptons is a true standout. Housed at 140 Accabonac Road, the sharp East Hampton estate features an elegant open floor layout with modern amenities and sweeping green grounds.

140 Accabonac Road in East Hampton

Who: The Agency Hamptons’ new East Hampton office is led by managing director Randi Ball, whose experience ranges across luxe propertied in Southampton, Montauk, and more. Prior to joining The Agency, Ball’s experience in production and advertising led her to the world of real estate, where she’s since utilized her knowledge of design and marketing at the company. Her accolades include being Corcoran’s second top agent in East Hampton in 2022 and 2023, later earning The Agency’s Chairman’s Award in 2025. She was also a member of the President’s Council in 2021 and 2024, as well as part of the Platinum Council from 2020 to 2023.

140 Accabonac Road in East Hampton

140 Accabonac Road in East Hampton

Why: 140 Accabonac Road is a truly elegant property on the East Hampton real estate scene. The house’s chic, minimalist interiors include seven ensuite bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and an attached three-car garage—plus a gym and steam room for at-home wellness. Set on 2.64 acres—ensuring plenty of space any time of the year—the property even features an outdoor kitchen, pool, and hot tub, perfect for entertaining and taking in refreshing nature Out East.

140 Accabonac Road in East Hampton

140 Accabonac Road in East Hampton

How much: $8,950,000

Where: TheAgencyHamptons.com

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

