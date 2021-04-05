Last night, the SAG Awards burst onto our social feeds with an overdose of glamour—and yes, you’re not alone if you forgot they were even happening! After getting no shortage of practice thanks to the recent Grammys, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards, everyone brought their fashion A-game and it’s safe to say nary a hair nor a Louis Vuitton hemline was out of place!

From ornamental embroidery and eye-watering gems to the night’s most popular colors—AKA, every shade possible of red and pink—the evening delivered serve after serve. Below, see all of the many best-dressed stars from the SAG Awards.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Vera Wang, Stuart Weitzman, and Tiffany & Co.

Jamie Chung in Oscar de la Renta, Stuart Weitzman, and custom Edie Parker

Zosia Mamet in Miu Miu, Jimmy Chool, and Fred Leighton jewlery

Lily Collins in Georges Hobeika, Casadei, and Cartier

Kerry Washington in Etro and Bulgari

Dan Levy in The Row and Cartier

Dan Levy in Dries van Noten, J.W. Anderson, and Cartier

Catherine O’Hara in Thom Browne and Chopard

Sarah Levy in Monique Lhuillier and Stuart Weitzman

Viola Davis in Louis Vuitton and Forevermark

Vanessa Kirby in Givenchy and Cartier

Regé Jean-Page in Louis Vuitton

Jurnee Smollett in Zuhair Murad, Roger Vivier, and Bulgari

Helen Mirren in Badgley Mischka

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé and Harry Winston

Leslie Odom, Jr. in Berluti

Riz Ahmed in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo in Alexander McQueen and Forevermark

Abbey Lee in Saint Laurent and Leigh Miller

Charity Wakefield in Erdem and Harvey Owen

Audrey Grace Marshall in REDValentino

Josh O’Connor in Loewe

Steven Yeun in Dunhill and Omega

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy

Emma Corrin in Prada and Cartier

Kaley Cuoco in Prabal Gurung, Christian Louboutin, and Messika jewelry

Mindy Kaling in Alex Perry, Jimmy Choo, and David Yurman

Nicola Coughlan in Christian Siriano, Jimmy Choo, and Dee Beers jewelry

Jared Leto in Gucci

Glenn Close in Oscar de la Renta

Maria Bakalova in Dior and Lorraine Schwartz

