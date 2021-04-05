Last night, the SAG Awards burst onto our social feeds with an overdose of glamour—and yes, you’re not alone if you forgot they were even happening! After getting no shortage of practice thanks to the recent Grammys, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards, everyone brought their fashion A-game and it’s safe to say nary a hair nor a Louis Vuitton hemline was out of place!
From ornamental embroidery and eye-watering gems to the night’s most popular colors—AKA, every shade possible of red and pink—the evening delivered serve after serve. Below, see all of the many best-dressed stars from the SAG Awards.
Anya Taylor-Joy in Vera Wang, Stuart Weitzman, and Tiffany & Co.
View this post on Instagram
Jamie Chung in Oscar de la Renta, Stuart Weitzman, and custom Edie Parker
View this post on Instagram
Zosia Mamet in Miu Miu, Jimmy Chool, and Fred Leighton jewlery
View this post on Instagram
Lily Collins in Georges Hobeika, Casadei, and Cartier
View this post on Instagram
Kerry Washington in Etro and Bulgari
View this post on Instagram
Dan Levy in The Row and Cartier
View this post on Instagram
Dan Levy in Dries van Noten, J.W. Anderson, and Cartier
View this post on Instagram
Catherine O’Hara in Thom Browne and Chopard
View this post on Instagram
Sarah Levy in Monique Lhuillier and Stuart Weitzman
View this post on Instagram
Viola Davis in Louis Vuitton and Forevermark
View this post on Instagram
Vanessa Kirby in Givenchy and Cartier
View this post on Instagram
Regé Jean-Page in Louis Vuitton
View this post on Instagram
Jurnee Smollett in Zuhair Murad, Roger Vivier, and Bulgari
View this post on Instagram
Helen Mirren in Badgley Mischka
View this post on Instagram
Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé and Harry Winston
View this post on Instagram
Leslie Odom, Jr. in Berluti
View this post on Instagram
Riz Ahmed in Louis Vuitton
View this post on Instagram
Cynthia Erivo in Alexander McQueen and Forevermark
View this post on Instagram
Abbey Lee in Saint Laurent and Leigh Miller
View this post on Instagram
Charity Wakefield in Erdem and Harvey Owen
View this post on Instagram
Audrey Grace Marshall in REDValentino
View this post on Instagram
Josh O’Connor in Loewe
View this post on Instagram
Steven Yeun in Dunhill and Omega
View this post on Instagram
Cate Blanchett in Givenchy
View this post on Instagram
Emma Corrin in Prada and Cartier
View this post on Instagram
Kaley Cuoco in Prabal Gurung, Christian Louboutin, and Messika jewelry
View this post on Instagram
Mindy Kaling in Alex Perry, Jimmy Choo, and David Yurman
View this post on Instagram
Nicola Coughlan in Christian Siriano, Jimmy Choo, and Dee Beers jewelry
View this post on Instagram
Jared Leto in Gucci
View this post on Instagram
Glenn Close in Oscar de la Renta
View this post on Instagram
Maria Bakalova in Dior and Lorraine Schwartz
View this post on Instagram
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.