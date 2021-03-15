Last night’s Grammy Awards had the glamour amped up! Music’s biggest stars embraced an array of colorful and vibrant gowns, suits, and everything in between—with the sparkle turned up too, of course.
Between Taylor Swift in embroidered Oscar de la Renta and H.E.R. in Dundas, numerous looks brought major dazzle to the weekend…and our spring mood boards! From ruched and leather Schiaparelli dresses to metallic Louis Vuitton numbers, read on for more standout Grammy Awards fashion moments that were music to our ears.
Taylor Swift in custom Oscar de la Renta and Christian Louboutin
Lizzo in Balmain, Stuart Weitzman, and Bulgari
Dua Lipa in custom Versace, Spinelli Kilcollin, and Ananya Fine Jewelry
Harry Styles in custom Gucci
H.E.R. in Dundas, Stuart Weitzman, and Sheryl Jones
HAIM in custom Prada
BTS in Louis Vuitton
Beyoncé in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture
Trevor Noah in custom Gucci and Tiffany & Co.
Ingrid Andress in Giorgio Armani Privé and Chopard
Halle Bailey in custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.
Chlöe Bailey in custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.
Noah Cyrus in Schiaparelli Haute Couture
Kendrick Sampson in Emporio Armani
Phoebe Bridgers in custom Thom Browne and Ashley Zhang
Billie Eilish in custom Gucci
Tiara Thomas in BCBGMAXAZRIA
Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.
Jhene Aiko in Monsoori and Sydney Evan
Jacob Collier in Stella McCartney
