Last night’s Grammy Awards had the glamour amped up! Music’s biggest stars embraced an array of colorful and vibrant gowns, suits, and everything in between—with the sparkle turned up too, of course.

Between Taylor Swift in embroidered Oscar de la Renta and H.E.R. in Dundas, numerous looks brought major dazzle to the weekend…and our spring mood boards! From ruched and leather Schiaparelli dresses to metallic Louis Vuitton numbers, read on for more standout Grammy Awards fashion moments that were music to our ears.

Taylor Swift in custom Oscar de la Renta and Christian Louboutin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

Lizzo in Balmain, Stuart Weitzman, and Bulgari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Dua Lipa in custom Versace, Spinelli Kilcollin, and Ananya Fine Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Harry Styles in custom Gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

H.E.R. in Dundas, Stuart Weitzman, and Sheryl Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D U N D A S (@dundasworld)

HAIM in custom Prada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband)

BTS in Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 메일리 💜 (@bts_armyspain)

Beyoncé in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

Trevor Noah in custom Gucci and Tiffany & Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

Ingrid Andress in Giorgio Armani Privé and Chopard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ingrid Andress ••• (@ingridandress)

Halle Bailey in custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

Chlöe Bailey in custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Noah Cyrus in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by feel the rain on your skin (@noahcyrus)

Kendrick Sampson in Emporio Armani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38)

Phoebe Bridgers in custom Thom Browne and Ashley Zhang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@phoebebridgers)

Billie Eilish in custom Gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

Tiara Thomas in BCBGMAXAZRIA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiara Thomas♕ (@tiara_thomas)

Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

Jhene Aiko in Monsoori and Sydney Evan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Jacob Collier in Stella McCartney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Collier (@jacobcollier)

