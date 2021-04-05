The Future Is Bright! Designers Showing At Atlanta Apparel On Their 2021 Dreams

Mark your cals and take notes: Atlanta Apparel is back from April 13-17. The all-encompassing fashion and lifestyle discovery event is taking on a whole new guise—which you can read more about here— and a fitting new logo and tagline: Connecting Culture & Commerce. With that positivity and forward-facing trajectory in mind, The Daily asked some of the major designers showing at the event about their hopes, dreams, and goals for 2021.

Nicole Miller

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Miller (@nicolemillernyc)

What are your hopes for the remainder of 2021?

I hope the pandemic is past us for good! Spring sales are strong and we hope this continues. There is tremendous demand for dresses now—which I think will keep going through the fall!

What’s your biggest goal for 2021?

Expanding our knitwear and casual business, which stayed strong through last year. Our casual and active collections debuted early last year and ended up being our strength through the whole year. Even though dresses are back for us in a big way, I want to make sure this line keeps growing.

What are you most looking forward to doing again for the first time?

I was so looking forward to traveling again, since I have not been anywhere in a year. Now I am actually on my first trip in the Bahamas at a fantastic little island called Kamalame Cay. I’m so happy to get away for a brief respite!

See looks from Nicole Miller Fall ’21 below:

Amanda Uprichard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMANDA UPRICHARD (@amandauprichard)

What are your hopes for the remainder of 2021?

That everyone can be healthy and happy. Hopefully more and more people will be able to receive the vaccine, businesses will start to recover, and a new period of positivity and hope can start to happen.

What’s your biggest personal goal for 2021?

To be mindful of all the personal growth and insight that happened to me because of COVID. It took a pandemic to shake me up! I was forced to slow down, and take it slow, and look at life from a different perspective.

What’s your professional goal for 2021?

To grow our DTC business! We are doing really well in this area and looking forward to more growth this year!

What are you most looking forward to doing again for the first time?

Being on a hot, sweaty, crowded and loud dance floor, dancing the night away with friends.

See looks from Amanda Uprichard Fall ’21 below:

