The Red Carpet Is Back! Everything The Stars Wore For The Golden Globes

Red carpet glamour returned in full force last night for the Golden Globes, with Hollywood’s biggest stars (and their stylists) pulling out all the stops. This was, hands down, the most glitz we’ve seen since the pandemic began and from the dazzling diamonds to the glittering gowns, it’s clear that no expense was spared.
Leading the charge were Valentino, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Prada, who boasted the most stars in their ready-to-wear, couture, and custom creations. Of course, there were plenty of surreal and fabulous moments you wouldn’t see anywhere else, including Sarah Paulson’s sequin Prada cast (our broken arms could never!) to Cynthia Erivo’s sky-high metallic pumps straight off the Valentino Haute Couture runway.
Check out the night’s best looks and let us know your thoughts in the comments. One thing is for sure: even Hollywood’s elite missed dressing up. We’re feeling especially inspired to toss on our best long sleeve frocks (the night’s biggest trend) and jewels at the very thought of red carpet style finally making its triumphant return.
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior and Tiffany & Co.
Elle Fanning in Gucci and Fred Leighton
Sarah Paulson in Prada and Harry Winston
Susan Kelechi Watson in Georges Hobeika, Aquazzura, and Kwiat Diamonds
Dan Levy in Valentino Hate Couture, Cartier, and DL Eyewear
Rosamund Pike in Molly Goddard
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu and Cartier
Josh O’Connor in Loewe
Eiza Gonzalez in Versace
Catherine O’Hara in Vera Wang
Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Haute Couture and Wempe
January Jones in (vintage) Versace
Viola Davis in La Vie by CK, Stuart Weitzman, and Pomellato
Jo Ellen Pellman in Jonathan Cohen, Bea Bongiasca, and Giuseppe Zanotti
Michelle Pfeiffer in Valentino
Nicola Coughlan in Molly Goddard and De Beers
Kristen Wiig in Prada, Harry Winston, and Aquazzura
Lily Collins in Saint Laurent and Cartier
Shira Haas in Chanel Haute Couture and Chanel Fine Jewelry
Isla Fisher in Alex Perry and Van Cleef & Arpels
Regina King in Louis Vuitton and Forevermark
Gillian Anderson in Dior
Kaley Cuoco in Oscar de la Renta and Harry Winston
Julia Garner in Prada and Verdura
Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti, Brian Atwood, and Messika
Justin Theroux in Saint Laurent and Cartier
Kate Hudson in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari
Jane Levy in Oscar de la Renta, Vrai, and Jimmy Choo
Lana Condor in Monique Lhuillier, Paris Jewellers, and Jimmy Choo
Andra Day in Chanel Haute Couture
Liza Koshy in La Bourjoisie, Roxanne Assoulin, and Christian Louboutin
Storm Reid in Oscar de la Renta
Nicole Kidman in Louis Vuitton and Omega
Jamie Lee Curtis in Alex Perry and Cathy Waterman
Daisy Edgar-Jones in Chanel
Jared Leto in Gucci
