The Red Carpet Is Back! Everything The Stars Wore For The Golden Globes

Red carpet glamour returned in full force last night for the Golden Globes, with Hollywood’s biggest stars (and their stylists) pulling out all the stops. This was, hands down, the most glitz we’ve seen since the pandemic began and from the dazzling diamonds to the glittering gowns, it’s clear that no expense was spared.

Leading the charge were Valentino, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Prada, who boasted the most stars in their ready-to-wear, couture, and custom creations. Of course, there were plenty of surreal and fabulous moments you wouldn’t see anywhere else, including Sarah Paulson’s sequin Prada cast (our broken arms could never!) to Cynthia Erivo’s sky-high metallic pumps straight off the Valentino Haute Couture runway.

Check out the night’s best looks and let us know your thoughts in the comments. One thing is for sure: even Hollywood’s elite missed dressing up. We’re feeling especially inspired to toss on our best long sleeve frocks (the night’s biggest trend) and jewels at the very thought of red carpet style finally making its triumphant return.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior and Tiffany & Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Elle Fanning in Gucci and Fred Leighton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Sarah Paulson in Prada and Harry Winston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist)

Susan Kelechi Watson in Georges Hobeika, Aquazzura, and Kwiat Diamonds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micaela Erlanger (@micaela)

Dan Levy in Valentino Hate Couture, Cartier, and DL Eyewear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

Rosamund Pike in Molly Goddard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosamund Pike (@mspike)

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu and Cartier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

Josh O’Connor in Loewe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh O’Connor (@joshographee)

Eiza Gonzalez in Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez)

Catherine O’Hara in Vera Wang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Gelwicks (@andrewgelwicks)

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Haute Couture and Wempe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

January Jones in (vintage) Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones)

Viola Davis in La Vie by CK, Stuart Weitzman, and Pomellato

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Jo Ellen Pellman in Jonathan Cohen, Bea Bongiasca, and Giuseppe Zanotti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo Ellen Pellman (@jellpell)

Michelle Pfeiffer in Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial)

Nicola Coughlan in Molly Goddard and De Beers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

Kristen Wiig in Prada, Harry Winston, and Aquazzura

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist)

Lily Collins in Saint Laurent and Cartier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Shira Haas in Chanel Haute Couture and Chanel Fine Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shira Haas (@shirahaas)

Isla Fisher in Alex Perry and Van Cleef & Arpels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher)

Regina King in Louis Vuitton and Forevermark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking)

Gillian Anderson in Dior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

Kaley Cuoco in Oscar de la Renta and Harry Winston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Julia Garner in Prada and Verdura

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Garner 🐰 (@juliagarnerofficial)

Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti, Brian Atwood, and Messika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

Justin Theroux in Saint Laurent and Cartier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Quintero (@djquintero)

Kate Hudson in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Jane Levy in Oscar de la Renta, Vrai, and Jimmy Choo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jane levy (@janeclevy)

Lana Condor in Monique Lhuillier, Paris Jewellers, and Jimmy Choo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lanacondor

Andra Day in Chanel Haute Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andra Day (@andradaymusic)

Liza Koshy in La Bourjoisie, Roxanne Assoulin, and Christian Louboutin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy)

Storm Reid in Oscar de la Renta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Reid 💥💫 (@stormreid)

Nicole Kidman in Louis Vuitton and Omega

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Jamie Lee Curtis in Alex Perry and Cathy Waterman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie)

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Chanel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Edgar-Jones (@daisyedgarjones)

Jared Leto in Gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.