Last night marked the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards—and it’s safe to say that fashion stole the spotlight. While awards season and red carpet style are looking very different these days, last night’s event proved there will be no shortage of memorable red carpet moments…pandemic or no pandemic! Just like last week’s Golden Globes, stars and their stylists pulled out all the stops.
We guess bidding farewell to fashion month isn’t too bad when you have awards season—along with all of its glamorous glory—to look forward to!
From custom Miu Miu and Valentino’s brightest to feathered pajamas and sparkly finery, here are our favorites from the Critics Choice Awards in L.A. last night.
Zendaya in Valentino Haute Couture and Bulgari
View this post on Instagram
Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton and Ana Khouri
View this post on Instagram
Regina King in Versace, Cartier, and Stuart Weitzman
View this post on Instagram
Andra Day in Prada and Chopard
View this post on Instagram
Amanda Seyfried in Miu Miu, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Stuart Weitzman
View this post on Instagram
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior and Bulgari
View this post on Instagram
Orlando Bloom in Brunello Cucinelli
View this post on Instagram
Daisy Edgar-Jones in Oscar de la Renta and Jimmy Choo
View this post on Instagram
Yara Shahidi in Dior and Cartier
View this post on Instagram
Dan Levy in Dior Haute Couture and Cartier
View this post on Instagram
Gal Gadot in Prabal Gurung and Tiffany & Co.
View this post on Instagram
Viola Davis in Greta Constantine and Lorraine West
View this post on Instagram
Leslie Odom Jr. in Celine Homme
View this post on Instagram
Dominique Fishback in Reem Acra, Casadei, Melissa Kaye, KATKIM, and Grace Lee
View this post on Instagram
Emma Corrin in Schiaparelli and Jimmy Choo
View this post on Instagram
Josh O’Connor in Loewe
View this post on Instagram
Kaley Cuoco in Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Louboutin, and Candy Ice
View this post on Instagram
Cynthia Erivo in Vera Wang and Tiffany & Co.
View this post on Instagram
John Boyega in Louis Vuitton
View this post on Instagram
Algee Smith in Versace
View this post on Instagram
Vanessa Kirby in Saint Laurent and Cartier
View this post on Instagram
Lakeith Stanfield in Louis Vuitton
View this post on Instagram
Shira Haas in Giorgio Armani
View this post on Instagram
Paul Mescal in Prada and Cartier
View this post on Instagram
Maria Bakalova in Lorraine Schwartz
View this post on Instagram
Julia Garner in Christopher John Rogers, Mejuri, and Tamara Mellon
View this post on Instagram
H.E.R. in Miu Miu and Chopard
View this post on Instagram
Emerald Fennell in Richard Quinn, Theo Fennell, and Aquazzura
View this post on Instagram
Eli Goree in Etro, Cartier, David Yurman, and Christian Louboutin
View this post on Instagram
Ashley Park in Versace, Nam Cho, and Anita Ko
View this post on Instagram
Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton, JustDesi, and Jimmy Choo
View this post on Instagram
