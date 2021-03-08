Last night marked the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards—and it’s safe to say that fashion stole the spotlight. While awards season and red carpet style are looking very different these days, last night’s event proved there will be no shortage of memorable red carpet moments…pandemic or no pandemic! Just like last week’s Golden Globes, stars and their stylists pulled out all the stops.

We guess bidding farewell to fashion month isn’t too bad when you have awards season—along with all of its glamorous glory—to look forward to!

From custom Miu Miu and Valentino’s brightest to feathered pajamas and sparkly finery, here are our favorites from the Critics Choice Awards in L.A. last night.

Zendaya in Valentino Haute Couture and Bulgari

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton and Ana Khouri

Regina King in Versace, Cartier, and Stuart Weitzman

Andra Day in Prada and Chopard

Amanda Seyfried in Miu Miu, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Stuart Weitzman

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior and Bulgari

Orlando Bloom in Brunello Cucinelli

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Oscar de la Renta and Jimmy Choo

Yara Shahidi in Dior and Cartier

Dan Levy in Dior Haute Couture and Cartier

Gal Gadot in Prabal Gurung and Tiffany & Co.

Viola Davis in Greta Constantine and Lorraine West

Leslie Odom Jr. in Celine Homme

Dominique Fishback in Reem Acra, Casadei, Melissa Kaye, KATKIM, and Grace Lee

Emma Corrin in Schiaparelli and Jimmy Choo

Josh O’Connor in Loewe

Kaley Cuoco in Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Louboutin, and Candy Ice

Cynthia Erivo in Vera Wang and Tiffany & Co.

John Boyega in Louis Vuitton

Algee Smith in Versace

Vanessa Kirby in Saint Laurent and Cartier

Lakeith Stanfield in Louis Vuitton

Shira Haas in Giorgio Armani

Paul Mescal in Prada and Cartier

Maria Bakalova in Lorraine Schwartz

Julia Garner in Christopher John Rogers, Mejuri, and Tamara Mellon

H.E.R. in Miu Miu and Chopard

Emerald Fennell in Richard Quinn, Theo Fennell, and Aquazzura

Eli Goree in Etro, Cartier, David Yurman, and Christian Louboutin

Ashley Park in Versace, Nam Cho, and Anita Ko

Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton, JustDesi, and Jimmy Choo

