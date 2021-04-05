Are you using protection? You better be! Sun protection that is. While we will echo dermatologists and say that you all should be wearing SPF 365 days a year, here’s your PSA incase you’ve been slacking. Now that sunnier days are here on the East Coast and we’re all giddily prepping to get back outside en masse, here are some failsafe favorites to have on your hit list.

IS Clinical, Extreme Protect SPF 30, $78

Paula’s Choice, Resist anti-aging tinted moisturizer with SPF 30, $33

Sunbum, mineral SPF 50 sunscreen spray, $17.99

SkinCeuticals, physical fusion UV defense broad spectrum SPF 50, $33

Dr Barbara Sturm, Sun Drops SPF 50, $145

Barriére, hypoallergenic face mask with UV 50+, $18 for five-pack

Moroccanoil, Sun Lotion SPF 50, $32

COOLA, Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30, $26

Hourglass, Equilibrium Day Fluid Sunscreen SPF 30, $105

