Dries Van Noten covers Highsnobiety

In tandem with his Fall Winter ’24 collection parading down the runway in Paris today, Dries Van Noten sat down for a profile piece for Highsnobiety’s new Spring print issue. The revered Antwerp-based designer opened up to director of news, Jake Silbert, about longevity, remaining relevant after decades in the game, his thoughts on TikTok, and how he frees up creative space in his own mind (hint: ordering the dish of the day at a restaurant, and opting for a simple uniform every morning.) On his status as an industry stalwart who is routinely referenced as an inspiration to new talent, he said: “When you can call someone consistent, it’s a compliment. Consistent is not the same as ‘boring.’ But classic and timeless—maybe they’re a little too safe.” He added: “Moving forward is absolutely necessary. Glorifying the past, definitely not. Look, I respect the past, I respect tradition, I respect the know-how, our own, but you have to make collections for the future. I don’t want to stand still….I’m very hungry. I want to see, I want to learn, and I want to understand what young people are doing.” Read the tête-à-tête online now.

The Frankie Shop celebrates WeHo pop-up

The Frankie Shop’s global tour continues! The renowned NYC/Paris-based brand has now set its sights on a Hollywood takeover, with a new pop-up installation open on Sunset Boulevard. The cult-favorite label called in some high profile supporters to help celebrate too, having them suited and booted for the opening of the experience. The installation, titled The Meeting Room, was created in partnership with cutting-edge design studio Crosby Studios and its founder Harry Nuriev. The space pays homage to the archetype of a powerful woman in the workplace, with an office-style set up forming the backdrop to the brand’s hit suits, separates, outerwear, and more…dress for the job you want, you know? In celebration of the launch, there’s also a new campaign—aptly named The Frankie Shop Goest to Hollywood—conceived by Unemployed Agency and starring Demi Moore, lensed by Collier Schorr. Moore was out in force to help cut the proverbial ribbon on the shoppable installation, joined by daughters Rumer and Scout Willis, The Frankie Shop founder Gaelle Drevet, Gabrielle Union, Kim Gordon, Alexandra Shipp, Josephine Skriver, Dree Hemingway, Langley Fox, Rainey Qualley, Jess Hart, and Zelda Williams. Visit the pop-up at 8580 Sunset Boulevard now until March 24.

Guido Palau and Zara officially launch Everyday Basics

Zara’s venture into haircare, previously teased with their holiday Glitter in Gold collection, continues as the brand unveils the lineup of six products in the new Everyday Basics line. Created once more in collaboration with legendary British hairstylist Guido Palau, the latest Zara Hair offering was over two years in the making and aims to make styling your tresses to be runway-ready as easy as building the perfect outfit, with an edit of sprays, balms, and more. All six products—Hair Spray, Dry Texturizing Spray, Volumizing Mousse, Hair Balm, Curl Activator, and Blow Dry Spray—are priced at $22.90 each, with Palau describing them as the ‘pillars of a stylist’s kit’. The eye-catching packaging by Baron & Baron ensures these basics won’t be overlooked in your bathroom, either, and the brand enlisted perfumer Jérôme Epinette to carefully formulate the scent base across the collection. These line will become available from March 4.

Generation Love opens new flagship location on Madison Avenue

Generation Love has made its first foray into brick-and-mortar retail, having opened up shop on the Upper East Side. The brand, founded by longtime friends Roni Hirshberg and Audrey Bressa in 2018, seeks to bring its community pretty, powerful, and multi-purposeful separates that will meet them where they’re at, whatever city they’re in. The new flagship will house its most popular offerings—think: smart blazers, vegan leather, denim, chic sets, and wear-anywhere dresses. Plan your visit to the airy and light-filled store at 804 Madison Avenue now.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.