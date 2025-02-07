News

Jacquemus’ Beauty Baby Steps, Kate Moss For BOSS Plus! A McDonald’s NYFW Show!?

by Aaron Royce
Alex Consani (Courtesy of Jacquemus), Kate Moss (Craig McDean)

L’Oreal Invests In Jacquemus!

Is a Jacquemus beauty line on the horizon? Looks like it! L’Oreal has just taken a minority stake in the French brand led by Simon Porte Jacquemus, according to Business of Fashion. The deal follows Jacquemus’ 2024 search for an investor to expand his brand, as well as the opening of his new stores in New York City, Los Angeles, and London.

Jacquemus Fall 2025

Kate Moss Clocks In For Donna Karan New York’s Spring 2025 Campaign 

‘The boss is in! Kate Moss is Donna Karan New York‘s latest campaign star, fronting the label’s Spring 2025 images shot by Craig McDean. The photo finds Moss outfitted in Donna Karan’s latest pieces, including sharp suiting, smooth separates, relaxed knits, and tonal gold jewelry made for the modern woman. The campaign marks the brand’s latest to feature iconic Donna Karan muses and supermodels, following past shoots conceived by Trey Laird starring Karen Elson,  Amber Valletta, Liu Wen, Eva Herzigova, and more.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss (Craig McDean)

Mytheresa Kicks Off NYFW With A Splashy Party At Temple Bar!

Mytheresa took over Temple Bar on Thursday night to kick off New York Fashion Week in style! Aside from delicious espresso martinis, attendees were treated to chic mini burgers and fries packaged in Mytheresa’s signature punchy yellow. Everyone mingled while posing against neon backdrops for photos—and busting moves to beats by Gilly Chan. Guests included Nicky Hilton, Charlotte Groeneveld, Aaron Alexander, Christina Grasso, Alexis Badiyi, Freya Drohan, Tiffany Hsu, Prabal Gurung, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Laura Brown, Nicole Chapoteau, Jimmy Everett, Jaclyn Cohen, and more.

Nicky Hilton, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christina Grasso, Alexis Badiyi

Nicky Hilton, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christina Grasso, Alexis Badiyi (Courtesy of Mytheresa)

New York Men’s Day Returns With HOLD NYC, A.Potts, Sivan, & More!

New York Men’s Day returned for the Fall 2025 season at New York Fashion Week, showing downtown with a range of new designers in tow. HOLD NYC showed a sexy, cozy collection with tonal leggings, sweatpant-like trousers, ribbed knits, and strappy tank tops ideal for going from the ski slopes to any range of afterparties. Looking forward to more from them! A.Potts’ genderless lineup included a genderless range of dark overcoats, separates, and dresses, complemented by oversized leopard spots. Rounding out the morning session was Sivan, whose dapper line—presented in a hotel lobby-themed format—included overcoats, dresses, separates, and loungewear in hues of dark blue and green. The second session in the afternoon included new collections by Joseph McRae, Peak Lapel, and Max Esmail as well. This season’s  event included an activation featuring new footwear by Sperry, as well as skincare from new label Grimoire NYC; both brands served as this season’s sharp NYMD partners. Until next time!

HOLD NYC Fall 2025 (Courtesy)

You Can Finally Get StyleNotCom’s Blue Hat…From Zara!

‘For anyone wanting Beka Gvishiani of StyleNotCom‘s famous blue hat, you’re in luck! The influencer has partnered with Zara for a new version of his signature cap, embroidered with lettering reading “Let’s Talk About Fashion.” The special piece will launch alongside matching candles, notebooks, mirrors, matches, and a pillcase, bringing a dash of StyleNotCom’s signature wit to your everyday. Watch out for the collab when it launches in Zara stores in New York City, Paris, Milan, and London on February 8—and on Zara.com on March 3!

Beka Gvishiani (Courtesy of Zara)

McDonald’s Is Coming To Fashion Week!

‘The rumors are true: McDonald’s is about to hit the runway! The fast-food chain is coming to New York Fashion Week on February 11 with its new House of Arches event, which supports emerging Black fashion designers through its Change of Fashion program. This year’s show will include collections by independent labels Durrell Dupard, Heart Roberts, Larissa Muehleder, Nia Thomas, and Shareef Mosby, followed by a private afterparty at Chelsea Factory—complete with surprise runway guests, a McD’s food truck, and beats by DJ Mr. Rogers. Can we get fries with that?

McDonald’s

